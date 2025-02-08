Top Diversity Recruiting Software - Sierra Leone

Inclusively

Inclusivity is the New Productivity In today's rapidly shifting business landscape, Inclusively spearheads the movement to redefine what workplace success truly means. By synergizing productivity, compliance, and inclusion, we emphasize the undeniable link between diverse teams and unparalleled outcomes. Our mission goes beyond just promoting inclusivity; we ensure that organizations are not only compliant but thrive in this new era of work. With Inclusively, every organization is empowered to tap into the unmatched prowess of a diverse and vibrant workforce. Challenges We Address: Retention & Productivity: Annual productivity losses amounting to $150 billion can be traced back to issues related to mental health and chronic illnesses. Inclusively's tailored approach has showcased a surge in productivity by 72% and an impressive 90% uptick in retention when these challenges are aptly addressed. Diversity & Compliance: Even with 30% of the workforce fitting the federal disability definition, only a small fraction, about 3-5%, feel comfortable disclosing their disabilities. Our mission is to pivot organizations towards an ethos where transparency and inclusivity are inherent. How Inclusively Makes a Difference: Prepare: Beginning with a foundation of genuine inclusion, we take a deep dive into existing processes, collate essential employee insights, and utilize industry benchmarks to highlight growth vectors, all while charting a clear pathway forward. Hire: Our vast network of partners equips us with a diverse candidate reservoir. Thanks to our state-of-the-art AI system, we ensure candidates find roles that resonate with their strengths and goals. Our refined integration ensures a streamlined hiring process. Retain: Navigating accommodation requests is transformed from a challenge into an opportunity with Inclusively. We enable organizations to tailor their environments, mirroring the needs and aspirations of the modern workforce, especially the dynamic Gen Z. Support: Beyond features and tools, our devoted Customer Success team champions your organization's overarching objectives. From strategy formulation to KPI alignment and fostering scalable inclusive efforts, we're your dedicated partners. Our Inclusively Community further augments this journey, fostering a realm of shared knowledge and mutual growth. Conclusion: Inclusively isn't just a solution—it's the cornerstone of a paradigm shift in how we envision workplaces. For benefits brokers in search of impactful offerings for their clientele, Inclusively emerges as the gold standard. We're not just envisioning but actively sculpting the future workplace: adaptive, inclusive, and thriving. Be part of this transformative journey with us.