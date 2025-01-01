Top Diversity Recruiting Software - Nepal

App store for web apps
Diversity recruiting software helps companies automate the sourcing of qualified applicants for current and future job openings. These tools assist HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment professionals in mitigating unconscious bias throughout the recruiting and interviewing processes. Using artificial intelligence, diversity recruiting solutions enhance job descriptions, identify suitable candidates, and compile comprehensive candidate profiles. These solutions typically offer features to anonymize candidate information such as name, background, gender, and education to prevent unintended biases. Inclusive hiring platforms also facilitate the creation and distribution of unbiased job descriptions, applicant management and tracking, as well as organizing applicant data. These solutions are commonly integrated into HR departments and often interface with applicant tracking systems (ATS), job boards, and other recruiting automation software.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...
Fetcher
fetcher.ai
Fetcher is an Artificial Intelligence recruiting tool designed to source passive candidates, allowing recruiters to focus more on the candidate experience rather than the sourcing process. This software aids in recruiting underrepresented talent and offers a personalized diversity search criteria f...
Pymetrics
pymetrics.com
pymetrics is a soft skills platform redefining hiring and talent management – using data-driven behavioral insights and audited AI to create a more efficient, effective, and fair hiring process across the talent lifecycle.
Eightfold AI
eightfold.ai
Eightfold AI’s market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold’s patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countrie...
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Resumes are unreliable indicators of true technical skills. Use Triplebyte's data-backed assessment to identify skilled applicants before wasting time in tech screens. Screen uses Triplebyte’s standardized, data-backed technical assessments to measure applicants’ actual technical skills. This can he...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build ...
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
Applied
beapplied.com
Build the future of hiring with an ethical and efficient recruitment platform. Push back against conventional hiring that perpetuates systemic biases. Recruitment software that predicts the best candidates and creates the best teams.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's tal...
HiredScore
hiredscore.com
HiredScore is an AI-powered tool that offers solutions for HR transformation in talent acquisition and talent management processes. Using explainable AI, automation, and deep integrations, HiredScore delivers proactive, action-driving recommendations to the right stakeholders at the right time. The...
Censia
censia.com
Censia adds AI-powered talent intelligence to your existing talent workflows, from recruiting to human capital management, executive search, and workforce planning. Our seamless integration comes in three levels: native, standard, and basic), and you can also use it as a cloud solution or build your...
SeekOut
seekout.com
SeekOut helps thousands of organizations hire, grow, and retain great talent with its people-first talent optimization platform. In our digital age, organizations are overflowing with data—yet few deeply understand their employees because people data is siloed and disconnected. Your people are the r...
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring co...
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativit...
Screenloop
screenloop.com
Screenloop is the ultimate Talent Operations Platform, conveniently combining a next-gen ATS with AI-powered solutions and automation, including Self-Scheduling, AI Notetaker, Background Checks, Analytics, Quality of Hire, and more, all in one place. It caters to HR, Talent, and People professionals...
WayUp
wayup.com
The industry leader for qualified and diverse candidates to get discovered and hired. Search for job and internship opportunities, access career advice, and connect directly with top employers.
Textio
textio.com
Textio helps companies hire and retain diverse teams by eliminating bias in the most critical moments across the employee lifecycle. Recruiting doesn’t matter if your best hires quit. Textio gives you the tools to build high-performing teams by attracting diverse talent and supporting their career g...
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
Find belonging at work and beyond. Apply to open roles, network with hiring managers, connect with diverse professionals, upskill, and more — all from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you are!)
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recru...
Toggl Hire
toggl.com
Skills-based hiring. Right talent. Better teams. At Toggl Hire, we believe in skills. We help you hire the right person for the job by assisting you in answering questions that matter: "Is this person's skillset the best for the job?
Inclusively
inclusively.com
Inclusivity is the New Productivity In today's rapidly shifting business landscape, Inclusively spearheads the movement to redefine what workplace success truly means. By synergizing productivity, compliance, and inclusion, we emphasize the undeniable link between diverse teams and unparalleled outc...
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is your Plug & Play Framework for Outbound Recruitment efforts. Driven by AI, Rolebot enables you and your TA team to scale outbound sourcing & engagement efforts w/o the manual lift or time drain, and measure daily return. Say Goodbye to that tedious profile-by-profile search. Achieve the s...
HootRecruit
hootrecruit.com
HootRecruit (formerly IQRecruit) is a better way to find and engage the right talent. Whether you’re a recruiter, a hiring manager, or a founder, our platform makes it easy to find qualified candidates and connect with them to fill your open positions.
Cangrade
cangrade.com
Build and retain a workforce that excels with Cangrade’s 10x more accurate HR solutions. Armed with bias-free talent insights, Cangrade's pre-hire assessments, video interviewing, reference checking, and e-learning, help you make fast, successful, data-backed talent decisions so that you can focus o...
Vervoe
vervoe.com
Vervoe's mission is to make hiring about merit, not background. We help employers make hiring decisions based on how well candidates can actually do the job instead of how good they look on paper. Vervoe replaces the traditional hiring process with skills assessments and gives every candidate an opp...
Findem
findem.ai
Findem is an AI-powered Talent Acquisition and Management Platform designed to make the hiring process more efficient and effective. The tool offers a range of capabilities to support talent sourcing, recruitment management, and providing deep insights based on talent analytics. Leveraging extensiv...
Jopwell
jopwell.com
Career advancement for Black, Latinx & Native American professionals. Jopwell’s mission is to make a substantial, measurable impact on increasing Black, Latinx, and Native American representation in the workforce. Jopwell strives to build inclusive workplaces where our members can bring their authe...
Textmetrics
textmetrics.com
The Textmetrics platform is flexible, customizes to your needs, and saves you valuable time. The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms start by analyzing and measuring your lexicon. Then our augmented writing environment calculates improvements and assists your staff in writing great content. The ...
Datapeople
datapeople.io
The right candidates should come to you. Inbound recruiting is the most fair and efficient way to hire. But without the right intel, you can’t attract or advance qualified, diverse candidate pools. Datapeople transforms your recruiting process so inbound becomes your best source of candidates and h...