Top Diversity Recruiting Software - United Arab Emirates

Diversity recruiting software helps companies automate the sourcing of qualified applicants for current and future job openings. These tools assist HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment professionals in mitigating unconscious bias throughout the recruiting and interviewing processes. Using artificial intelligence, diversity recruiting solutions enhance job descriptions, identify suitable candidates, and compile comprehensive candidate profiles. These solutions typically offer features to anonymize candidate information such as name, background, gender, and education to prevent unintended biases. Inclusive hiring platforms also facilitate the creation and distribution of unbiased job descriptions, applicant management and tracking, as well as organizing applicant data. These solutions are commonly integrated into HR departments and often interface with applicant tracking systems (ATS), job boards, and other recruiting automation software.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring easy. Together, we can improve the way you discover, engage, and hire talent. Learn more: https://www.hirevue.com/
Cangrade
cangrade.com
Build and retain a workforce that excels with Cangrade’s 10x more accurate HR solutions. Armed with bias-free talent insights, Cangrade's pre-hire assessments, video interviewing, reference checking, and e-learning, help you make fast, successful, data-backed talent decisions so that you can focus on the big picture and the human part of human resources. Revolutionize your team’s hiring and talent management processes with Cangrade’s bias-free, compliant, and secure hiring and talent management platform. Trusted by companies like Wayfair, FDNY, Unum, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies. Visit www.cangrade.com or email us at [email protected] to get started.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Textmetrics
textmetrics.com
The Textmetrics platform is flexible, customizes to your needs, and saves you valuable time. The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms start by analyzing and measuring your lexicon. Then our augmented writing environment calculates improvements and assists your staff in writing great content. The result is elevating your business to the next tier so you consistently align with your company’s brand identity, speak to your audiences, reach diversity and inclusion goals, improve findability, and increase conversion. With Textmetrics, you will level up in every possible way.
Textio
textio.com
Textio helps companies hire and retain diverse teams by eliminating bias in the most critical moments across the employee lifecycle. Recruiting doesn’t matter if your best hires quit. Textio gives you the tools to build high-performing teams by attracting diverse talent and supporting their career growth.
WayUp
wayup.com
The industry leader for qualified and diverse candidates to get discovered and hired. Search for job and internship opportunities, access career advice, and connect directly with top employers.
Jopwell
jopwell.com
Career advancement for Black, Latinx & Native American professionals. Jopwell’s mission is to make a substantial, measurable impact on increasing Black, Latinx, and Native American representation in the workforce. Jopwell strives to build inclusive workplaces where our members can bring their authentic selves to work. We do this by assisting companies with their recruitment, marketing, and retention efforts for communities of color.
Findem
findem.ai
Findem is an AI-powered Talent Acquisition and Management Platform designed to make the hiring process more efficient and effective. The tool offers a range of capabilities to support talent sourcing, recruitment management, and providing deep insights based on talent analytics. Leveraging extensive data and artificial intelligence, Findem targets to optimize the recruitment process and help hire the right people faster. The platform encompasses functions like Talent Sourcing, Market Intelligence, Talent Analytics, Candidate Rediscovery, Talent CRM, and more. Beyond recruitment, Findem also offers solutions for multi-channel talent acquisition, diversity recruiting, talent insights, and proactive talent nurture. And with the use of 3D data, the platform provides dynamic, comprehensive talent data, enabling organizations to plan better, decide faster, and increase diversity. The platform empowers organizations with data-driven insights and intelligence that go beyond ward resume analysis and focus on intricate attributes for a more strategic and holistic approach towards talent strategy.
Screenloop
screenloop.com
Screenloop is the ultimate Talent Operations Platform, conveniently combining a next-gen ATS with AI-powered solutions and automation, including Self-Scheduling, AI Notetaker, Background Checks, Analytics, Quality of Hire, and more, all in one place. It caters to HR, Talent, and People professionals, and hiring teams in startups, small, and large businesses.
Vervoe
vervoe.com
Vervoe's mission is to make hiring about merit, not background. We help employers make hiring decisions based on how well candidates can actually do the job instead of how good they look on paper. Vervoe replaces the traditional hiring process with skills assessments and gives every candidate an opportunity to showcase their talent by doing job-related tasks. Then, Vervoe uses machine learning models to automatically rank candidates based on how well they perform. Companies large and small, all over the world use Vervoe to hire top performers. Our customers don't spend time doing resume, phone screening or relying on arbitrary data points. Instead, they see people do the job before they get the job with immersive work assessments that simulate environments candidates will be hired in. Vervoe is the most predictive way to assess candidate skills.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recruitment campaigns with templates, sequences, tracking, and calendar scheduling. Achieve quality-of-hire with our talent data cloud to centralize, refresh and rediscover previously siloed data with near-zero management and a secure data hub. For more information, visit hireez.com.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativity, innovation, and growth. And where they turn targets into action to create the change society demands. Why? Because diversity can’t wait and won’t wait. The future looks like you.
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to a mismatch in skills and company culture, which is further exacerbated by the volume of applications and the need for a diverse workforce. It is also increasingly difficult for businesses to stand out to applicants, that’s where we come in. Introducing Vizzy Vizzy is a state-of-the-art recruitment talent technology platform that revolutionises the Early Careers hiring process. Unlike conventional methods, Vizzy delivers stand-out application processes and provides a dynamic professional summary, offering a 360-degree view of a candidate's potential beyond the conventional CV. Our technology is designed to align with the shift towards more holistic hiring and the Gen Z expectation for engaging, digital-first recruitment processes. How It Works Vizzy helps businesses deliver brand aligned application processes to stand out from the crowd and attract a wider talent audience than usual. Vizzy invites candidates to create an engaging professional profile that showcases their motivations, personality, skills, and attitudes through an intuitive and enjoyable interface. Employers are then equipped with deeper insights that better inform hiring decisions and inform wider parts of the business. Vizzy’s turns candidate insights into consumer insights delivering value from those hired and not hired, informing marketing, product and beyond. Key Benefits At a strategic level, Vizzy helps businesses stand out from the crowd in a busy and competitive market where attracting top early career talent is paramount. On a functional level Vizzy enables businesses to tap into a wider talent pool, mitigate unconscious bias, and enhance their employer brand appeal by offering a modern, inclusive, and candidate-friendly application experience. Our clients have observed improved candidate quality (often hiring more than planned, leading to higher retention rates and a workforce that resonates with their corporate values. Beyond this they gain notoriety as an employer who use a technology that resonates with the next generation of talent, speaking to them as they want to be at a crucial point in their career journey.
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring costs, boost employee performance, and manage talent effectively. Bryq supports internal mobility, promotes a culture of learning and development, boosts employee motivation, identifies areas for growth, and predicts top performers – all using data, not just intuition. With Bryq, you can also ensure adherence to employment laws and significantly reduce the risk of hiring bias.
SeekOut
seekout.com
SeekOut helps thousands of organizations hire, grow, and retain great talent with its people-first talent optimization platform. In our digital age, organizations are overflowing with data—yet few deeply understand their employees because people data is siloed and disconnected. Your people are the real difference makers—and once you know their passions, experiences, and the opportunities that will get them to where they want to go, you can better align their skills, capabilities, and career paths to the needs of the business. SeekOut unifies talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics to help you grow the people you have and find the people you need. Six of the top 10 most valuable companies in the United States trust SeekOut as their single platform for managing and recruiting talent. SeekOut was recently ranked 26 out of 500 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers, crowned GeekWire Startup of the year, ranked number two in the B2B category of The Information’s 50 Startups to Watch list, and was included on Madrona’s Intelligent Apps Top 40 list. Founded in 2017, SeekOut has raised $189 million in funding, is backed by Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital and is valued at $1.2 billion. For more information, visit www.seekout.com.
HootRecruit
hootrecruit.com
HootRecruit (formerly IQRecruit) is a better way to find and engage the right talent. Whether you’re a recruiter, a hiring manager, or a founder, our platform makes it easy to find qualified candidates and connect with them to fill your open positions.
Censia
censia.com
Censia adds AI-powered talent intelligence to your existing talent workflows, from recruiting to human capital management, executive search, and workforce planning. Our seamless integration comes in three levels: native, standard, and basic), and you can also use it as a cloud solution or build your own via API. Teams using Censia are spending up to 90% less time on manual tasks (review, research, etc.), finding more qualified and diverse candidates, discovering the capabilities they already have on their teams, and unlocking the full potential of their talent teams. This is because when you use Censia, you have access to some of the best talent data out there. Every profile contains detailed information not just on roles and skills but also on companies and industries. Finding optimally qualified talent perfect for your team has never been easier. Censia’s fair AI algorithms are trained using our validated, proprietary data set, collected, cleaned, and correlated from more than 2,000 sources. COMING SOON: Generative AI talent search and research.
Rolebot
rolebot.io
Rolebot is your Plug & Play Framework for Outbound Recruitment efforts. Driven by AI, Rolebot enables you and your TA team to scale outbound sourcing & engagement efforts w/o the manual lift or time drain, and measure daily return. Say Goodbye to that tedious profile-by-profile search. Achieve the same productivity and more in under 10/min a day. Rolebot's customers include: Snowflake, Sandvik and USC
Inclusively
inclusively.com
Inclusivity is the New Productivity In today's rapidly shifting business landscape, Inclusively spearheads the movement to redefine what workplace success truly means. By synergizing productivity, compliance, and inclusion, we emphasize the undeniable link between diverse teams and unparalleled outcomes. Our mission goes beyond just promoting inclusivity; we ensure that organizations are not only compliant but thrive in this new era of work. With Inclusively, every organization is empowered to tap into the unmatched prowess of a diverse and vibrant workforce. Challenges We Address: Retention & Productivity: Annual productivity losses amounting to $150 billion can be traced back to issues related to mental health and chronic illnesses. Inclusively's tailored approach has showcased a surge in productivity by 72% and an impressive 90% uptick in retention when these challenges are aptly addressed. Diversity & Compliance: Even with 30% of the workforce fitting the federal disability definition, only a small fraction, about 3-5%, feel comfortable disclosing their disabilities. Our mission is to pivot organizations towards an ethos where transparency and inclusivity are inherent. How Inclusively Makes a Difference: Prepare: Beginning with a foundation of genuine inclusion, we take a deep dive into existing processes, collate essential employee insights, and utilize industry benchmarks to highlight growth vectors, all while charting a clear pathway forward. Hire: Our vast network of partners equips us with a diverse candidate reservoir. Thanks to our state-of-the-art AI system, we ensure candidates find roles that resonate with their strengths and goals. Our refined integration ensures a streamlined hiring process. Retain: Navigating accommodation requests is transformed from a challenge into an opportunity with Inclusively. We enable organizations to tailor their environments, mirroring the needs and aspirations of the modern workforce, especially the dynamic Gen Z. Support: Beyond features and tools, our devoted Customer Success team champions your organization's overarching objectives. From strategy formulation to KPI alignment and fostering scalable inclusive efforts, we're your dedicated partners. Our Inclusively Community further augments this journey, fostering a realm of shared knowledge and mutual growth. Conclusion: Inclusively isn't just a solution—it's the cornerstone of a paradigm shift in how we envision workplaces. For benefits brokers in search of impactful offerings for their clientele, Inclusively emerges as the gold standard. We're not just envisioning but actively sculpting the future workplace: adaptive, inclusive, and thriving. Be part of this transformative journey with us.
Toggl Hire
toggl.com
Skills-based hiring. Right talent. Better teams. At Toggl Hire, we believe in skills. We help you hire the right person for the job by assisting you in answering questions that matter: "Is this person's skillset the best for the job?
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools they need to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of our Talent Management platform.
Eightfold AI
eightfold.ai
Eightfold AI’s market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold’s patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.
Fetcher
fetcher.ai
Fetcher is an Artificial Intelligence recruiting tool designed to source passive candidates, allowing recruiters to focus more on the candidate experience rather than the sourcing process. This software aids in recruiting underrepresented talent and offers a personalized diversity search criteria feature to help build a well-represented pipeline. Fetcher uses advanced technology to automatically source high-quality candidate profiles that match the user's hiring requirements. The tool also promotes the user's brand to knowledge workers across various professionals such as engineering, finance, product, ops, marketing, sales, CS and more. Fetcher provides robust technology integrations with ATS, CRM, email, calendar, and Slack, aiming to boost team productivity. The tool also features verified personal email addresses to ensure reliable candidate contact information. Companies at all stages of growth might find Fetcher useful, with its advanced sourcing capabilities and fast operational tempo.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourcing, scheduling, analytics, career sites, events, and more. Over 1,000 companies – from startups to industry leaders like Airbnb, Wayfair, Cintas, Carmax, Doordash, and Zillow – trust Gem to hire with speed and ease.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
HiredScore
hiredscore.com
HiredScore is an AI-powered tool that offers solutions for HR transformation in talent acquisition and talent management processes. Using explainable AI, automation, and deep integrations, HiredScore delivers proactive, action-driving recommendations to the right stakeholders at the right time. The tool aims to help organizations achieve their HR transformation goals with transparency, quality, and real-time awareness. With HiredScore, users can automatically discover, score, and prioritize talent across all talent types, including leads, applicants, and candidates for any open role. The tool also offers safe automation to optimize talent processes, removing bottlenecks and ensuring efficient, effective, and fair hiring practices. HiredScore enables strategic utilization of all workforce options for hiring and retention goals, allowing users to align workforce plans and discover the best talent irrespective of worker type. The tool promotes ethical and compliant AI usage by providing bias audits, explainability, local compliance configurations, and privacy-centricity. Furthermore, HiredScore helps organizations make progress towards diversity and inclusion goals by seamlessly connecting DE&I goals to recruiter and manager processes. The tool facilitates data utilization by integrating with most HR systems, third parties, collaboration platforms, and experience layers. HiredScore ensures a consistently unbiased review for every candidate, complying with governmental non-discrimination standards globally. The tool minimizes compliance risk and complies with industry thought-leadership standards. Overall, HiredScore aims to provide innovative, safe, and effective AI solutions for HR teams worldwide, supporting data-driven recruiting processes and talent acquisition initiatives.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infinitely more to the table in the process. Because it shouldn't take 10+ tools to make one hire. The Talent Intelligence Platform includes: - A best-in-class ATS - An AI-driven Recruiting CRM (your recruitment database, which contains a combination of your data and Loxo's automatically-updating data to ensure you've always got the most accurate candidate information) - A multi-channel outreach tool with AI-powered campaign-building capabilities, so you never miss a follow-up - A people and company search engine filled with over 1.2 billion people & millions of organizations - Verified contact information like personal emails and cell phone numbers - Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching thanks to Loxo's AI assistant, Copilot Not to mention...Loxo is also the only recruitment software to feature a Sales CRM specifically designed for recruiters — which means you can conduct business development activities in the same place you do the rest of your workflow. The real win here? Each of these market-leading products are designed to work seamlessly together — making every step of your job more efficient and reducing room for error. More than 13,200 executive search, RPO, professional recruitment, and staffing teams across the globe have become hiring machines with Loxo. But what does that mean, exactly? - A 74% decrease in cost across the entire talent lifecycle, including cost to source and hire. - An 85% reduction in time-to-hire thanks to sourcing and workflow automation. - 98% customer satisfaction.
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
Find belonging at work and beyond. Apply to open roles, network with hiring managers, connect with diverse professionals, upskill, and more — all from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you are!)
Triplebyte
triplebyte.com
Resumes are unreliable indicators of true technical skills. Use Triplebyte's data-backed assessment to identify skilled applicants before wasting time in tech screens. Screen uses Triplebyte’s standardized, data-backed technical assessments to measure applicants’ actual technical skills. This can help reduce wasted interviews and find hidden gems from underrepresented backgrounds. We built the assessment using data from 200,000+ interviews at 1,000+ companies and trained it using advanced ML techniques. Because it's standardized and trained on real hiring outcomes, the assessment is highly predictive of which candidates will do well in your process. Tests are low-stress, adaptive (like the GRE), and take just 30 mins to complete. This is why over 80% of applicants complete the test, which is 2-3x better than typical coding challenges. Test takers get detailed technical feedback to help them improve. Triplebyte Screen is completely free, forever (there's no catch). The more engineers take our assessments, the better the assessments become, so we would love for all companies to use us!
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-effective way.
X0PA
x0pa.com
X0PA AI helps organisations identify, engage and hire best fit candidates for the job and organisation and uses it predictive analytics to predict probability of the candidate staying in the organisation and performing well.
Datapeople
datapeople.io
The right candidates should come to you. Inbound recruiting is the most fair and efficient way to hire. But without the right intel, you can’t attract or advance qualified, diverse candidate pools. Datapeople transforms your recruiting process so inbound becomes your best source of candidates and hires – not a source of confusion.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's talent sourcing and engagement platform offers an end-to-end recruiting solution that combines scalable brand amplification tools, authentic brand storytelling content, and targeted access to our curated and diverse community of 5 million knowledge workers.
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build diverse, high-performing teams and Gen Z job seekers across the country trust RippleMatch to launch and grow their careers.
Pymetrics
pymetrics.com
pymetrics is a soft skills platform redefining hiring and talent management – using data-driven behavioral insights and audited AI to create a more efficient, effective, and fair hiring process across the talent lifecycle.
Applied
beapplied.com
Build the future of hiring with an ethical and efficient recruitment platform. Push back against conventional hiring that perpetuates systemic biases. Recruitment software that predicts the best candidates and creates the best teams.
