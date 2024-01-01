App store for web apps
Top Display Ad Design Software - Bulgaria
Display ad design software enables users to create visuals in various sizes specifically for digital advertising campaigns. Marketing and advertising teams can use this software to produce graphic ads that promote their products or provide a call-to-action, all without needing a designer. With display ad design software, users can create static, animated, or interactive banners. They can upload their own images or use a library of premade templates typically offered by these tools. After creating an ad, users can ensure it reaches the right audience by using targeting options, keywords, and remarketing features provided by the software. No prior technical knowledge is required to use these tools effectively, as they generally include drag-and-drop editing capabilities. Additional editing functions, such as adding various backgrounds and images, are also available. The software usually allows images to be saved in a variety of file formats. Moreover, ad performance can be tracked with these solutions, and users can make real-time changes to ensure their ads align with their specific objectives.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
VistaCreate
create.vista.com
VistaCreate (ex-Crello) is a graphic design platform where anyone can quickly create engaging projects for any industry or occasion — design skills are optional. Start with selecting from 150K+ professionally designed templates that are already preformatted and customizable. Quickly edit, resize, an...
Animaker
animaker.com
Animaker is disrupting the way companies train, teach, motivate, sell, communicate, view and distribute content via DIY professional live and/or animated videos in minutes. Visa, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, McDonald's, Dell Tech are some of the 15 Million users in 220 countries. Quickly, without technic...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Prezi
prezi.com
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the...
Artboard Studio
artboard.studio
Artboard Studio is a comprehensive graphic and motion design platform that enables users to create compelling marketing assets with ease. With a user-friendly interface and a wealth of features, including design, animation, and mockup capabilities, it streamlines the creative process, allowing users...
Piktochart
piktochart.com
Piktochart is an intuitive, easy-to-use visual communication platform for designing visuals and repurposing videos. Its infographic, presentation, flyer, poster, and report maker helps communicators tell stories that matter and make a difference. Get your point across with impactful presentations, c...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Wepik
wepik.com
Design made easy for your business. Discover and try out our collection of templates, easy to use and fully customizable to make them perfect for your small business.
Snappa
snappa.com
Snappa makes it easy to create any type of online graphic. Create & publish images for social media, blogs, ads, and more!
Creatopy
creatopy.com
Creatopy is an AI-driven creative automation platform that helps businesses and agencies easily create, personalize, scale, and serve effective ads. It streamlines the ad production and delivery process, helping designers and marketers maximize efficiency and achieve impactful results in their adver...
FotoJet
fotojet.com
FotoJet is a free online collage maker & graphic designer that helps you turn your photos into amazing collages, photo cards, social media graphics, posters and then quickly share with family and friends via Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or Tumblr, providing 600+ creative collage templates, 80+ class...
Marq
marq.com
Marq (formerly Lucidpress) helps anyone within an organization to meet the ever-growing demand for content. Propel your organization forward, and seamlessly align your creative team's vision with your sales and marketing teams' hustle. With Marq, you can create brochures, flyers, social media, poste...
ellty
ellty.com
Simple Online graphic design tool makes it easy to create any type of content. Create stunning images for any social media, flyers, logos, presentations and more.
Picmaker
picmaker.com
Picmaker - The smart AI-powered social media platform! With 1M+ users and counting, Picmaker is the ultimate all-in-one solution for businesses and individuals looking to boost their social presence. Discover trending topics, create stunning designs, schedule posts, engage the audience, and analyz...
Baseline
baseline.is
Amazingly simple branding platform. Baseline makes everything related to branding super simple for everyone, by bringing together branding with automation. It helps you set up a solid brand guide with easy to follow steps, and then uses your brand assets to create automatically on-brand designs and ...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Snapied
snapied.com
Snapied is a simple yet powerful online graphic design tool that helps both professional and non-designers create amazing designs easily and quickly. Q: What is Snapied used for? A: Creating designs can be very difficult. Especially for businesses that don't have the time or money to invest in profe...
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
The most interactive no code builder. Developed by a Parisian team and launched in 2015, PandaSuite is a simple & creative SaaS platform to build applications and interactive experiences without a line of code. Create visually using PandaSuite Studio: design your screens, play with +40 components an...
Clever Ads
cleverads.com
Build effective Google Display Ads with Clever Ads Banner Creator. Whether you want to build your Banner Ads manually, or have them generated automatically: Clever Ads Banner Creator is here to help at no cost to you.
Viewst
viewst.com
Hit deadlines. Scale content. Boost Creative Production One workspace that allows you to create, collaborate and launch ads at scale. Viewst allows design and marketing teams to multiply creative volume and variety, go to market faster and out-market competition.
PhotoADKing
photoadking.com
PhotoADKing is cloud-based graphic design software that helps users to design flyers, posters, brochures, business cards, invitation cards, biodata or resume, social media advertisements, and more with 10000+ stunning design templates. No graphic design skills are needed. It's free, quick & easy to ...
BannerBoo
bannerboo.com
BannerBoo — online HTML5 Banner Maker, which allows you to create animated and static HTML5/AMP HTML/GIF banners without coding skills. Build your own custom banner ads or use professional templates — save your time and money.
Designstripe
designstripe.com
One-click social media designs. On-brand and on-demand social media posts for Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. designstripe offers smart design tools, for everyone. The company was founded at the start of 2020, with the vision of creating a fully end-to-end virtual design studio that understand...
Contentdrips
contentdrips.com
Simplest content creation tool for personal brands. It creates photos, short videos and seamless carousel posts for your Instagram, LinkedIn & Facebook Ads.
AdsHelper
adshelper.com
AdsHelper is an one-stop solution for beginner digital marketer which covers everything to create an online advertisement campaign.
Bannernow
bannernow.com
BannerNow is a powerful platform where you can create, manage, translate, distribute, and schedule all your creatives in one place. With BannerNow you can create real-time data feeds within your ads, ensuring your audience always sees the most current information. This platform provides a seamless s...
AdRapid
adrapid.com
The Adrapid platform is specifically developed as a white label, embedded, Display Ad Production Platform for DSPs and other marketing automation, omnichannel platforms
Rocketium
rocketium.com
Rocketium is an agile CreativeOps platform that helps enterprises take their communications to market faster, and at lower costs. With the combined strength of AI-powered creative production, seamless creative operations, and powerful creative analytics, Rocketium helps enterprises do more with thei...
Bannerwise
bannerwise.io
Bannerwise is a creative management platform that enables advertisers and agencies to build, publish and optimize digital ads at a large scale. By simplifying and automating digital ad production, we unlock the full potential of digital advertising. Bannerwise has integrations with the most common D...
Zuuvi
zuuvi.com
Zuuvi is a danish design platform built for digital marketing teams and designers, that enables them to produce best-in-class ads for display and social media. Typically, it takes 5 hours to produce a standard banner package of 5 formats. We experience that our users save up to 90% time on this proc...
Flexitive
flexitive.com
Flexitive helps global brands and agencies automate omnichannel design production and distribution. Using advanced responsive design and dynamic creative production technology, marketing and design teams can work together to scale their visual communications, and deliver higher-quality designs to be...
QwikBanners
qwikbanners.com
Get your display network campaign going in few clicks, generate all sizes in few seconds, no coding or design skills required