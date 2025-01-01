Top Direct Store Delivery Software

Find the right software and services.
Direct store delivery (DSD) refers to the method of creating, storing, and delivering products directly to retailers without relying on third-party logistics providers or shipping companies. DSD software supports this process by offering features like warehousing, routing, logistics management, and route accounting, streamlining operations across the supply chain. By managing deliveries internally, companies can enhance supply chain visibility, take greater control over their deliveries, and foster better communication with customers. Typically, logistics departments implement direct store delivery software alongside other solutions, such as shipping software and supply chain planning tools.
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi is a B2B commerce platform enabling consumer goods brands to manage omnichannel sales, integrating e-commerce, sales automation, and retail execution.
Mobi Work
dms.mobiwork.vn
MobiWork app supports sales teams with order placement, retail solutions for MobiWork points, and management tools for marketing teams.
Nash
usenash.com
Nash is a logistics platform that optimizes and manages last-mile delivery by integrating fleets and 3PLs with real-time tracking and analytics.
inSitu Sales
insitusales.com
inSitu Sales is a mobile order management app that integrates with ERP systems, enabling real-time sales tracking, inventory management, and customer interactions.
