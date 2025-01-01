App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Direct Store Delivery Software

Direct store delivery (DSD) refers to the method of creating, storing, and delivering products directly to retailers without relying on third-party logistics providers or shipping companies. DSD software supports this process by offering features like warehousing, routing, logistics management, and route accounting, streamlining operations across the supply chain. By managing deliveries internally, companies can enhance supply chain visibility, take greater control over their deliveries, and foster better communication with customers. Typically, logistics departments implement direct store delivery software alongside other solutions, such as shipping software and supply chain planning tools.