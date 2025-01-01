App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Digital Wayfinding Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Digital Wayfinding Software

Digital wayfinding software enables businesses to create digital maps and tours for their customers. This software primarily serves two groups: businesses that need to display their layouts, such as those in the tourism industry, and customers who use the maps to navigate. The maps created with this software can be accessed via a mobile app, an interactive touch kiosk, or a web-based app. Airports, college campuses, shopping malls, hospitals, convention centers, historical sites, and museums frequently use digital wayfinding software because these locations are often large and challenging to navigate without assistance. By incorporating interactive maps, users can easily find their current location and desired destinations, enhancing satisfaction and improving traffic flow within the premises. Businesses using digital wayfinding software can customize their maps or tours by adding text, images, video, and audio to meet their specific needs. The software also supports multiple languages to accommodate a diverse audience. Additionally, some digital wayfinding solutions include analytics features that allow businesses to track visitor demographics and behavior as they move through the complex.

Submit New App


Robin

Robin

robinpowered.com

Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.

Purple

Purple

purple.com

Purple enables businesses to improve visitor connections and experiences in complex spaces using indoor location services to analyze behavior and optimize operations.

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

KABOB is a retail cloud platform offering tools for digital signage, queue management, staff management, and AI surveillance to streamline retail operations.

Mappedin

Mappedin

mappedin.com

Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.

Wemap

Wemap

getwemap.com

Wemap is a mapping app that allows users to import, create, and share customized maps with points of interest for various applications like events, tourism, and urban planning.

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.

Calven

Calven

calven.com

Calven is a workplace tech platform that enhances employee experience and optimizes office operations for hybrid work environments.

MAPIQ

MAPIQ

mapiq.com

Mapiq is a platform for managing office spaces, allowing users to reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, and providing insights into workspace usage.

Wayleadr

Wayleadr

wayleadr.com

Wayleadr is a facility management app that simplifies navigation, parking, access control, and occupancy tracking with interactive maps and real-time updates.

Freespace

Freespace

afreespace.com

Freespace is an employee app for workspace management, allowing space reservations, promoting colleague connections, and providing real-time insights on occupancy and air quality.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.