Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Digital wayfinding software enables businesses to create digital maps and tours for their customers. This software primarily serves two groups: businesses that need to display their layouts, such as those in the tourism industry, and customers who use the maps to navigate. The maps created with this software can be accessed via a mobile app, an interactive touch kiosk, or a web-based app. Airports, college campuses, shopping malls, hospitals, convention centers, historical sites, and museums frequently use digital wayfinding software because these locations are often large and challenging to navigate without assistance. By incorporating interactive maps, users can easily find their current location and desired destinations, enhancing satisfaction and improving traffic flow within the premises. Businesses using digital wayfinding software can customize their maps or tours by adding text, images, video, and audio to meet their specific needs. The software also supports multiple languages to accommodate a diverse audience. Additionally, some digital wayfinding solutions include analytics features that allow businesses to track visitor demographics and behavior as they move through the complex.
Submit New App
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.
Purple
purple.com
Purple enables businesses to improve visitor connections and experiences in complex spaces using indoor location services to analyze behavior and optimize operations.
KABOB
kabob.io
KABOB is a retail cloud platform offering tools for digital signage, queue management, staff management, and AI surveillance to streamline retail operations.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin offers indoor 3D mapping software for creating interactive maps, enabling navigation and data visualization with real-time data updates.
Wemap
getwemap.com
Wemap is a mapping app that allows users to import, create, and share customized maps with points of interest for various applications like events, tourism, and urban planning.
Appspace
appspace.com
Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.
Calven
calven.com
Calven is a workplace tech platform that enhances employee experience and optimizes office operations for hybrid work environments.
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a platform for managing office spaces, allowing users to reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, and providing insights into workspace usage.
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
Wayleadr is a facility management app that simplifies navigation, parking, access control, and occupancy tracking with interactive maps and real-time updates.
Freespace
afreespace.com
Freespace is an employee app for workspace management, allowing space reservations, promoting colleague connections, and providing real-time insights on occupancy and air quality.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.