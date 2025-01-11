App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Digital Wayfinding Software - Pakistan
Digital wayfinding software enables businesses to create digital maps and tours for their customers. This software primarily serves two groups: businesses that need to display their layouts, such as those in the tourism industry, and customers who use the maps to navigate. The maps created with this software can be accessed via a mobile app, an interactive touch kiosk, or a web-based app. Airports, college campuses, shopping malls, hospitals, convention centers, historical sites, and museums frequently use digital wayfinding software because these locations are often large and challenging to navigate without assistance. By incorporating interactive maps, users can easily find their current location and desired destinations, enhancing satisfaction and improving traffic flow within the premises. Businesses using digital wayfinding software can customize their maps or tours by adding text, images, video, and audio to meet their specific needs. The software also supports multiple languages to accommodate a diverse audience. Additionally, some digital wayfinding solutions include analytics features that allow businesses to track visitor demographics and behavior as they move through the complex.
Submit New App
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor location services, businesses have been able to enhance visitor experiences by understanding who their visitors are and how they behave when they’re onsite. Through this insight, businesses have made insight-driven decisions to optimize operations and boost revenue streams.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. Thousands of companies like RiotGames, Politico, TripAdvisor and rely on Robin’s workplace management platform to maximize productivity and reduce friction in the office. We help optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics.
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data in real-time. A powerful indoor intelligence mapping platform, Mappedin provides you with a cutting-edge mapping system and intuitive wayfinding apps. A source of truth for your property maps, our Map Editor creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate maps and location data in real-time.
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Displays - A digital signage management solution for centralized control and content synchronization across multiple displays and devices. * BGM (Background Music) - In-store audio management, allowing remote control and updates of background music and promotional messaging. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. In addition to the core apps, Kabob offers a range of extension apps to support marketing, operations, and other business functions, such as: * Digital Marketing - Tools for content management, omnichannel marketing, and online surveys. * Automation Operations - Solutions for order queuing, reservation and table management, and menu board synchronization. * AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) - Intelligent systems for remote device management, facial detection, social distancing monitoring, and table occupancy tracking. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. Kabob positions itself as a one-stop platform for chain brands, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions to streamline and automate various aspects of retail operations. The platform claims to provide cross-platform support, scalability, and easy integration with third-party systems. The company has a global presence, with direct branch offices in Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, as well as reseller partners in Canada and Australia. Kabob serves a diverse range of industries, including fast-food chains, conveyor belt sushi restaurants, Scandinavian home brands, and even a VR cafe in the United States. Kabob Retail Cloud appears to be a robust and versatile retail technology platform aimed at helping chain businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies through the use of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions.
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into smart, mapped and instantly accessible spaces, Wayleadr creates a frictionless arrival experience that enables all types of businesses to drive efficiencies that create harmony and increase productivity. Visit wayleadr.com today to see why today’s 21st-century companies like OpenAI, Uber and Sanofi are choosing Wayleadr to help their employees arrive easier.
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible working policies, and create a seamless workplace experience.
Calven
calven.com
Meet Calven Welcome to the workplace tech platform powering the future of work by fusing together employee experience and workplace operations. Calven empowers employees, employers and team leaders by unlocking hybrid work, enabling amazing workplace experiences no matter where we work, and optimizing the office whenever it’s needed. We enable organizations to design, implement, manage and measure future of work policies and processes to create the best employee and office experience possible.
Wemap
getwemap.com
Wemap offers a complete solution to import your content (points of interest, events) into a map, reliably serve it at scale, and present it to your users in an engaging and carefully crafted user experience. Using Wemap presents numerous advantages over “build your own” solutions, including faster time to market, lower maintenance costs and the best user experience for all devices. You can achieve all this while still retaining full control over your content and its appearance. Wemap uses unique technology to guide and inspire your audience with maps and augmented reality. From a manual map to unlimited maps on an industrial scale with multiple applications, the Wemap platform has everything you need.
Freespace
afreespace.com
Freespace, a UK owned and registered company, has been at the forefront of workplace design and technology solutions since 2015. We pride ourselves on being the only integrated workplace operating system provider capable of delivering solutions through in-house developments. Our proprietary hardware IP, in-house designed sensors, and internally developed software solutions, including an employee app and an analytics portal, set us apart from the competition. We cater to over 40 global clients, managing upwards of 185,000 workspaces. Key Benefits: • Right Size, Right Design: Reduce real estate expenses and optimize space configuration. • Smart Building Automations: Lower carbon emissions and cut operational costs. • Exceptional Employee Experiences: Enhance employee collaboration, productivity, and wellbeing. Our Integrated Workplace Operating System (IWOS) is a fully owned and self-contained Freespace solution, operating within an ISO 27001 compliant ecosystem. It is a modular system, allowing us to either deliver full intelligent building solutions or introduce individual elements like occupancy sensors to provide insights into space usage. Features:- • Real-time Workplace Analytics & Insights • Sensors Monitoring Occupancy, People Count, and Air Quality • Employee App for Space Reservation and Colleague Connection • Interactive Digital Signage • Dynamic Space Management Tools and Integrations • Energy and Risk Management Solutions