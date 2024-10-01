App store for web apps
Top Digital Wayfinding Software - Micronesia
Digital wayfinding software enables businesses to create digital maps and tours for their customers. This software primarily serves two groups: businesses that need to display their layouts, such as those in the tourism industry, and customers who use the maps to navigate. The maps created with this software can be accessed via a mobile app, an interactive touch kiosk, or a web-based app. Airports, college campuses, shopping malls, hospitals, convention centers, historical sites, and museums frequently use digital wayfinding software because these locations are often large and challenging to navigate without assistance. By incorporating interactive maps, users can easily find their current location and desired destinations, enhancing satisfaction and improving traffic flow within the premises. Businesses using digital wayfinding software can customize their maps or tours by adding text, images, video, and audio to meet their specific needs. The software also supports multiple languages to accommodate a diverse audience. Additionally, some digital wayfinding solutions include analytics features that allow businesses to track visitor demographics and behavior as they move through the complex.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. ...
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Di...
Wemap
getwemap.com
Wemap offers a complete solution to import your content (points of interest, events) into a map, reliably serve it at scale, and present it to your users in an engaging and carefully crafted user experience. Using Wemap presents numerous advantages over “build your own” solutions, including faster t...
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them comm...
Calven
calven.com
Meet Calven Welcome to the workplace tech platform powering the future of work by fusing together employee experience and workplace operations. Calven empowers employees, employers and team leaders by unlocking hybrid work, enabling amazing workplace experiences no matter where we work, and optimizi...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
Freespace
afreespace.com
Freespace, a UK owned and registered company, has been at the forefront of workplace design and technology solutions since 2015. We pride ourselves on being the only integrated workplace operating system provider capable of delivering solutions through in-house developments. Our proprietary hardware...