Top Digital Twin Software

Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.