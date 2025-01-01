App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Digital Twin Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Digital Twin Software

Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.

Submit New App


Agora World

Agora World

agoraworld.io

Agora World is a no-code platform for creating customizable 3D content and multiplayer experiences, enabling users to design and publish quickly.

Archilogic

Archilogic

archilogic.com

Archilogic is a digital platform for managing and visualizing architectural spaces, converting 2D plans to 3D models and enabling efficient space management.

Trendspek

Trendspek

trendspek.com

Trendspek is a cloud-based platform that creates 3D digital twins from asset data for visual inspections and analysis, optimizing maintenance and reducing costs.

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One is a platform for data analytics and simulation, offering tools for data preparation, collaboration, and real-time processing to support decision-making.

Braincube

Braincube

braincube.com

Braincube is an IIoT platform that provides real-time insights and data analysis tools for manufacturers to optimize operations and improve productivity.

ButterCMS

ButterCMS

buttercms.com

ButterCMS is a headless CMS that simplifies content management and integration for websites and apps, enabling non-technical users to publish content easily.

Akselos

Akselos

akselos.com

Akselos provides advanced simulation technology for predictive maintenance and structural analysis in engineering, enhancing model preparation and precision.

Metrikus

Metrikus

metrikus.io

Metrikus is a platform that aggregates building data to provide insights on space use, environmental conditions, and operational efficiency for better workplace management.

QAD

QAD

qad.com

QAD is a cloud-based ERP solution designed for manufacturing and supply chain operations, optimizing production, planning, and real-time analytics across global networks.

vHive

vHive

vhive.ai

vHive allows enterprises to use autonomous drone hives to generate digital twins of their assets.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Digital Twin Software - WebCatalog