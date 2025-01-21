Top Digital Twin Software - Serbia

Agora World

agoraworld.io

Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology, streamlining metaverse or multiplayer experience creation, and allowing users to concentrate on design. We've not just significantly cut down development time from months to mere minutes but also made the process cost-effective. Our platform's versatility supports custom C# coding, third-party integrations, unlimited customization, and the ability to embed the experience onto your website with just 3 lines of code. We just finished Startup Wise Guys XR Accelerator program, received a grant from Cesium to simplify the creation of digital twins, and won Grand Prize at Temple University’s BYOBB 2022. With Agora World, we're not just changing the world - we're handing you the controls to build your own.