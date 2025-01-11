Top Digital Twin Software - Pakistan

App store for web apps
Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
ButterCMS
buttercms.com
An API-first, cloud-based, headless CMS platform that marketers & developers love. ButterCMS is your content backend. Integrate with 21 different frameworks and programming languages. Devs can build powerful customizable components for content creators, freeing up their time. Content creators can easily build pages and publish content to multiple sites, apps & localizations without needing Dev help.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition with millimetre detail. Extract detailed insights without a site visit. Use powerful tools to analyse structural defects. View models side-by-side to observe changes. Enhance predictive maintenance by closely monitoring trends. Used by asset owners and engineers to minimise risks and optimise workflows. - Inspect assets in hours, not weeks - Reduced on-site personnel - Reduced cost by up to 90% - Cover 90%+ of an asset (rather than a 20% representative inspection)
Braincube
braincube.com
Braincube is a smart IIoT platform suite with business and expert apps designed for industry. Braincube’s platform and off-the-shelf apps empower manufacturers to find instant and long-term value from data streams and Big Data analytics. Its operating software provides immediate visibility into live conditions via Edge and provides a hub of analysis apps via Cloud to better optimize performance. Combine Edge and Cloud to get the best results from your IIoT platform: adjust to real-time recommendations and improve future performance. Choose from a robust app store to help you achieve your context-specific goals whether you are striving for continuous improvement and higher productivity, cost- reduction via Machine Learning, asset monitoring and predictive maintenance strategies, or visualization with charts, tables, and dashboards. Braincube provides a one-stop shop to take control of your data and transform your operations.
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology, streamlining metaverse or multiplayer experience creation, and allowing users to concentrate on design. We've not just significantly cut down development time from months to mere minutes but also made the process cost-effective. Our platform's versatility supports custom C# coding, third-party integrations, unlimited customization, and the ability to embed the experience onto your website with just 3 lines of code. We just finished Startup Wise Guys XR Accelerator program, received a grant from Cesium to simplify the creation of digital twins, and won Grand Prize at Temple University’s BYOBB 2022. With Agora World, we're not just changing the world - we're handing you the controls to build your own.
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
Archilogic
archilogic.com
Archilogic serves as a comprehensive digital twin management platform, catering to businesses aiming to optimize their real estate portfolios. This platform is particularly useful for industries that require efficient space management and utilization. The platform's key features include onboarding services for digitizing floor plans, a collection of native applications for managing and updating these plans, and a marketplace that allows integration with third-party systems and services. Archilogic enables users to maintain ownership of their digital floor plans, utilize artificial intelligence for managing and visualizing their portfolio of spaces, and effortlessly keep their floor plans current. In terms of deployment and support, Archilogic operates through a web-based platform and provides various support methods. These include product updates via releases, examples of product usage in showcases, helpful tips and tricks on the blog, resources for developers, and technical assistance when needed. With Archilogic, managing a real estate portfolio becomes a more streamlined and efficient process.
Metrikus
metrikus.io
Whether you’re using building data to analyze, visualize or build, the chaotic state of that data is wasting your time, money and other resources. Our solution transforms that chaos into clarity by aggregating and normalizing data from a range of trusted sources and gives you access to exactly what you need. With our web application or via our APIs, you’ll get meaningful insights to help you and your stakeholders make better decisions and focus on the big challenges.
Akselos
akselos.com
Akselos is the creator of the worldmost advanced digital twin technology. Founded in 2012 and with operations in Europe, the USA, and South East Asia, the companyproducts are designed specifically to help protect the worldcritical infrastructure with next-generation simulation technology.