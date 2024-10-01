App store for web apps
Top Digital Twin Software - Mauritius
Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
Archilogic
archilogic.com
Archilogic serves as a comprehensive digital twin management platform, catering to businesses aiming to optimize their real estate portfolios. This platform is particularly useful for industries that require efficient space management and utilization. The platform's key features include onboarding s...
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
ButterCMS
buttercms.com
An API-first, cloud-based, headless CMS platform that marketers & developers love. ButterCMS is your content backend. Integrate with 21 different frameworks and programming languages. Devs can build powerful customizable components for content creators, freeing up their time. Content creators can ea...
Braincube
braincube.com
Braincube is a smart IIoT platform suite with business and expert apps designed for industry. Braincube’s platform and off-the-shelf apps empower manufacturers to find instant and long-term value from data streams and Big Data analytics. Its operating software provides immediate visibility into live...
Akselos
akselos.com
Akselos is the creator of the worldmost advanced digital twin technology. Founded in 2012 and with operations in Europe, the USA, and South East Asia, the companyproducts are designed specifically to help protect the worldcritical infrastructure with next-generation simulation technology.
Metrikus
metrikus.io
Whether you’re using building data to analyze, visualize or build, the chaotic state of that data is wasting your time, money and other resources. Our solution transforms that chaos into clarity by aggregating and normalizing data from a range of trusted sources and gives you access to exactly what ...
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, an...
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]