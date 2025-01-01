Top Digital Twin Software

Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.
Akselos
akselos.com
Akselos provides advanced simulation technology for predictive maintenance and structural analysis in engineering, enhancing model preparation and precision.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One is a platform for data analytics and simulation, offering tools for data preparation, collaboration, and real-time processing to support decision-making.
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is a no-code platform for creating customizable 3D content and multiplayer experiences, enabling users to design and publish quickly.
Vertex Software
vertex3d.com
Vertex Software is a cloud-based app for viewing and sharing 3D CAD models easily across devices, facilitating collaboration in manufacturing without needing large files.
Archilogic
archilogic.com
Archilogic is a digital platform for managing and visualizing architectural spaces, converting 2D plans to 3D models and enabling efficient space management.
QAD
qad.com
QAD is a cloud-based ERP solution designed for manufacturing and supply chain operations, optimizing production, planning, and real-time analytics across global networks.
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based platform that creates interactive 3D digital twins from various data sources for asset inspection and analysis, improving efficiency and reducing costs.
ButterCMS
buttercms.com
ButterCMS is a headless CMS that simplifies content management and integration for websites and apps, enabling non-technical users to publish content easily.
Braincube
braincube.com
Braincube is an IIoT platform that provides real-time insights and data analysis tools for manufacturers to optimize operations and improve productivity.
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive allows enterprises to use autonomous drone hives to generate digital twins of their assets.
Metrikus
metrikus.io
Metrikus is a platform that aggregates building data to provide insights on space use, environmental conditions, and operational efficiency for better workplace management.
