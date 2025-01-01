App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Digital Twin Software

Digital twin software creates a virtual model or simulation of a physical asset, allowing for real-time performance monitoring. These tools help simulate performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize assets for peak efficiency. Businesses equip their physical assets with sensors to generate the data required for a digital twin. By converting assets into IoT-enabled devices, they can track and monitor machinery effectively. Digital twin software is often used alongside IoT device management software or computer-aided engineering (CAE) software.