Digital sales room software equips sales professionals with a customer-facing digital platform designed for sharing pertinent marketing materials, engaging in real-time conversations with clients, and creating personalized proposals for potential buyers. These solutions eliminate any potential friction for buyers and enable sales teams to streamline proposal processes by consolidating all relevant information in a single, accessible location. Within the digital portal, customers have the ability to inquire about specific content, sign proposals, and sellers can monitor client interactions with content, providing insights into the effectiveness of different materials.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is a sales enablement app that helps marketing and sales teams manage content and improve buyer interactions through insights and analytics.
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is a digital sales platform that creates personalized virtual sales rooms for sellers to share materials and collaborate with potential buyers.
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
ClientPoint is a platform for managing business relationships, facilitating scheduling, communication, and document sharing for clients and prospects.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub.io is a platform that streamlines the sales process through CPQ, contract management, billing, and subscription management, integrating with popular CRM systems.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Salesroom is an AI video conferencing platform that tracks buyer engagement and provides real-time access to knowledge for improving virtual communication and sales performance.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped helps teams collaborate with clients during sales, managing pilots and onboarding by sharing content, assigning tasks, and setting reminders.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is a video platform that helps businesses create, share, and analyze personalized videos for sales and marketing purposes.
Twig
twig.so
Twig is an AI tool that helps users find answers in technical documentation quickly by analyzing various data sources and improving support agent productivity.
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales tool that personalizes offers, tracks sales content consumption, integrates with CRMs, and facilitates document signing and scheduling.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Aligned is a digital sales room that streamlines communication and processes for sales teams, enhancing collaboration and efficiency in deal-making.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is a sales training platform that enhances collaboration and productivity through video lessons, coaching, and task automation for remote teams.
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Valuecase is a sales and collaboration app that streamlines customer engagement, consolidates documents, and tracks opportunities for sales and customer success teams.
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab consolidates sales deals into a collaborative platform, enhancing visibility and communication to manage and optimize sales processes effectively.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is a platform for creating, sharing, and tracking microsites and videos, useful for sales and marketing professionals to enhance outreach and engagement.
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io helps account executives create shareable mini landing pages for buyers, consolidating essential resources to facilitate internal pitching.
Dealintent
dealintent.com
Dealintent is an AI-driven digital sales room software that helps B2B sales teams create personalized sales rooms to enhance buyer engagement and improve deal closures.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay is a Team Selling Platform that simplifies complex deals by coordinating internal resources and integrating with key software to enhance revenue processes.
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood is a sales enablement platform that enhances training, replicates successful sales strategies, and improves team performance to drive revenue growth.
SPCE
spce.com
SPCE is a digital collaboration platform for B2B sales, enabling secure content sharing and insights during long sales cycles with multiple stakeholders.
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a dealroom for Sales and Customer Success teams to collaborate with clients, streamlining project management and integrating with CRM systems.
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping app that connects customers with brands for personalized shopping experiences, enhancing ecommerce interactions.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is an app that helps Sales and Customer Success teams centralize buyer journeys, manage interactions, and streamline processes through interactive Spaces.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room tool that streamlines document workflows, enabling collaboration between buyers and sellers to close deals efficiently.
Klyck.io
klyck.io
Klyck.io centralizes and organizes sales and marketing materials, enabling teams to easily find, share, and present content for improved customer engagement.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is an AI-driven platform that helps sales teams access relevant content, gain insights, and prepare for meetings to improve their efficiency and close deals.
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is a sales enablement platform that improves sales team productivity with AI tools for task management, training, and customer interaction.
