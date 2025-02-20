Top Digital Sales Room Software - French Southern Territories

Find the right software and services.
Digital sales room software equips sales professionals with a customer-facing digital platform designed for sharing pertinent marketing materials, engaging in real-time conversations with clients, and creating personalized proposals for potential buyers. These solutions eliminate any potential friction for buyers and enable sales teams to streamline proposal processes by consolidating all relevant information in a single, accessible location. Within the digital portal, customers have the ability to inquire about specific content, sign proposals, and sellers can monitor client interactions with content, providing insights into the effectiveness of different materials.
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Their enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. From Marketing (prospect engagement & content curation), to Sales (proposal management and e-signature), to Client Care (customer onboarding & relationship management), to Expansion (upgrades & renewal), ClientPoint helps you build stronger, more valuable business relationships. Integrations: Salesforce, Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, DocuSign, RightSignature, Sertify
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a Paage and bring your product to life.
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective email loops, missed deadlines, and a chaotic CRM.
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming. eyezon 360 is a united complex solution that brings human interaction to ecommerce. eyezon natively connects customers to products and brands from any touchpoint in the customer journey. It enables retailers to drive conversions from any stage of the customer experience loop; to create truly omnichannel, personalized shopping experiences that build relationships and loyalty. eyezon 360 brings real human interaction to ecommerce with customer-driven, live shopping experiences. Live captions make shopping accessible to all and increase shopping occasions.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to onboarding by centralising your buyer journeys with one link. Seamlessly integrated with your CRM (Hubspot, Pipedrive,) makes working with haeppie pretty fast and easy for everyone. Share Post-Demo Follow-ups, Onboarding or Deal informations with one click and integrate all your existing materials from the tools you already use.
Klyck.io
klyck.io
Klyck is your go-to content solution for organizing, finding, and sharing information. Centralize your team's knowledge, provide quick and easy access to all your content. Use your content in custom pages that you tailor for every situation to save time, money and endless email threads. By bringing your content and knowledge together, Klyck helps you find what you need, when you need it.
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly with your existing CRM. Gain insights you never had before as to how, and when, your sales content is being consumed! You can even integrate your favourite digital signing technology to get documents signed, and add a scheduling solution to allow prospects to easily schedule a demo or meeting. envivo. from lead to deal. engaging. efficient. elegant.
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always have stakeholders aligned and accountable. Increase win rates and reduce time to revenue across sales teams with increased deal visibility, organizational best practices, well established next steps, and Mutual Action Plan templates.
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of all sizes choose Valuecase to engage customers, simplify collaboration, and uncover never-seen insights along the way. Docs? Mutual action plans? Commercials? With Valuecase, they are all in one beautiful space, shared with prospects in just a click. From first contact with your product, to the sale, to onboarding, and beyond.
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with buyers, and Analyze buyer engagement with Heybase.
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing, and tracking beautiful microsites in seconds! Whether you are in sales, marketing, customer success, or a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement, and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You will have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all—OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on the go with OneMob's mobile, web, and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Its free plan offers access to many of its core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game.
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated content. Consistently close more deals with buyer enablement SalesHood cracked the code to build high performing teams by providing sales enablement software, sales training content, and consulting services together to quickly solve revenue problems. Companies like Activtrak, Alation, Copado, Sage, Trinet, and Planview use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes. SalesHood is much more than just a sales enablement platform. We understand how hard it is to execute enablement programs that positively impact revenue metrics and KPIs. With SalesHood, you don't have to figure it out and reinvent the wheel. Our software is equipped with automated guidance and templates covering the entire lifecycle of enablement. We also offer built-in sales training content so you can realize value in days and weeks, not months and years. Our sales training library is updated regularly and will be your go-to resource for sales training.
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both internally and on the buyers' side that need to get aligned. 3. A lot of content to share in the sales process. SP_CE is normally used for marketing, sales, and customer success by companies in B2B. With the platform you can: – Create DIGITAL ROOMS between your organization and others – Safely SHARE CONTENT and collaborate with all stakeholders while staying compliant – Get ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS to follow up and make data-driven decisions In SP_CE you handle the whole buyer's journey in B2B. Set up dedicated spaces for your products or clients and keep track of the process from the first touchpoint until the deal is signed and beyond. Enjoy features like: - Product showroom that shows the strength of your offering - Simple drag and drop building blocks to easily create beautiful showrooms at scale - Customer engagement dashboard and notifications - Shared tasks between you and the client - Shared documents from product sheets and contracts - Interactive video meeting with smart agendas - A smart timeline - Recorded, transcribed, and AI-analyzed meetings - Video messaging - Sales process templates that get your sales reps working in no time - High grade security and privacy - CRM, Zoom, and Teams integration - Access level management - Public, Registered or Private spaces
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for managing complex deals, internal stakeholders resort to ad-hoc emails, chats, and docs, without any centralized tracking, oversight, or learnings. The result? Internal delays, blindspots, and deal slippage. Prelay conquers deal chaos with a purpose-built Team Selling Platform. Acting as an internal orchestration layer, Prelay organizes deal coordination in one place that integrates with your key software. There are fewer headaches for sales reps and their counterparts, and sales, presales, and revops leaders gain insight into team capacity and what makes deals successful. Whether you’re running evaluations, routing deal desk approvals, or tapping a product specialist, Prelay simplifies your complex deal processes and maximizes the impact of your most valuable internal resources, so you can drive revenue faster as a team.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Dealintent
dealintent.com
Dealintent is an AI powered digital sales room software that helps sales teams create hyper personalized sales rooms that will engage buyers and increase the chances of closing deals. With Dealintent, you can use artificial intelligence to uncover buyer personality, identify high-intent deals in your pipeline and increase engagement with your buyers. If you are part of a b2b sales team, you can use Dealintent to: Enrich deals : Discover professional and personality insights about your buyers with the help of artificial intelligence. Dealintent eliminates the need to search multiple platforms like LinkedIn or the web and makes relevant buyer contact and company insights available to you in seconds. Create digital sales pitches : Dealintent replaces sales pitches sent as email attachments with branded and personalized interactive digital sales room pitches. Sales pitches shared as digital sales rooms allow sales teams to share a mutual sales action plan with buyers, track buyer activity and shares and keep in constant touch with buyer via chat, calls & meetings for better conversions. Improve forecast accuracy: Dealintent helps sales teams identify buyer intent based on buyer activity, proposal shares, completion of sales mutual action plan and more. This allows stronger sales forecasts that are based on buyer activity and engagement level.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Twig
twig.so
Twig is an AI-powered tool designed to help users quickly and easily find the answers they need from technical documentation without having to spend hours sifting through endless pages of documents. The tool works by semantically analyzing documentation, knowledge bases, past support tickets, and other data sources to provide accurate responses to customers' complex questions. This significantly reduces the costs of customer support by up to 30%. Twig's AI models are trained on publicly available data, allowing it to find and recommend relevant responses to user questions with confidence. The recommended responses include citations that increase the trustworthiness of the response by showing users where to find additional information. Twig also helps support agents become more productive by automating tedious tasks and providing powerful tools that replace busy work with human empathy. It enables agents to improve the quality of customer engagement by bringing higher minimum standards on response quality and helping them notice potential risks in responses. Twig can integrate with most popular documentation and knowledge base products, and it sanitizes data, removing any personally identifiable information (PII) to ensure privacy protection. Twig is an AI tool designed to significantly enhance the customer experience by providing accurate, relevant, and speedy responses to technical questions.
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and negotiate throughout the sales process. It has two powerful parts: a Deal Room (from first meeting to proposal) and a Contract Room (from proposal to signed deal). Deal Room: Boost your win rates by making collaboration between buyers and sellers easier – in one shared space. Upload sales collateral, create mutual action plans, and chat with your buyers in real time. Contract Room: Empower sales reps to become top performers and create stunning proposals in minutes. Start from scratch with our in-app editor, or use smart templates for interactive, branded contracts. With a comprehensive suite of features designed to increase win rates, GetAccept stands at the forefront of the digital sales transformation.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is a video sales and marketing solution that helps businesses create engaging video experiences that drive results. It is used to create, share, and track personalized videos that build relationships with buyers and accelerate sales cycles. Video breaks through the noise of traditional outreach, ensuring that reps stand out in crowded inboxes and social feeds. It fosters human connections, driving higher engagement and trust with buyers. With Vidyard’s tools, reps can prioritize high-intent prospects, build relationships with key stakeholders, and move deals forward faster, all while delivering personalized communication at scale Here are some of the key features of Vidyard: - Personalized video creation: Easily record and share personalized videos that address each buyer's unique needs. - Video automation: Automate the creation and delivery of personalized videos at scale. - Video hosting and sharing: Host your videos on Vidyard's secure platform and easily share them across all your channels. - Video analytics: Track video views, engagement, and drop-off rates to understand how your audience interacts with your content. - CRM integrations: Integrate Vidyard with your CRM to streamline your workflow and ensure consistent messaging across all touchpoints. Vidyard supports sales teams with seamless integrations, real-time analytics, and the ability to deliver consistent, high-quality messaging across all touchpoints. Whether for prospecting, nurturing, or closing, Vidyard ensures that every rep has the tools to succeed, amplifying performance across the entire team. With video as the hero, Vidyard helps every sales rep become a top performer, driving engagement and accelerating sales results. With Vidyard, businesses can: - Create pipeline effectively: Break through the noise with personalized, visually compelling outreach that drives engagement, response rates, and meetings booked. - Prioritize high-intent prospects: Use actionable insights to focus on the right buyers at the right time, maximizing impact. - Handle objections proactively: Bring key stakeholders into the conversation early to address objections before they escalate and keep deals moving forward. - Build relationships: Foster meaningful connections and trust with crucial stakeholders—even without direct facetime on busy calendars. - Manage deals more effectively: Drive buyer action with embedded CTAs in videos, accelerating deal velocity and next steps. Trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketing teams across, Businesses that use Vidyard generate more leads and sellers win more deals.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the same page.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create predictable pipelines more effectively. With CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Subscription Management solutions powered by an intuitive Sales Playbook, teams can issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing from one unified location. DealHub also centralizes buyer/seller communications and delivers everything needed to close deals in a digital DealRoom. Integrating with leading CRMs, like Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, Freshworks, and trusted by revenue experts such as WalkMe, Gong, Drift, Hopin, SpotOn, Sendoso, and Braze, DealHub ensures faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.
