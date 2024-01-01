App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Digital Sales Room Software - Central African Republic
Digital sales room software equips sales professionals with a customer-facing digital platform designed for sharing pertinent marketing materials, engaging in real-time conversations with clients, and creating personalized proposals for potential buyers. These solutions eliminate any potential friction for buyers and enable sales teams to streamline proposal processes by consolidating all relevant information in a single, accessible location. Within the digital portal, customers have the ability to inquire about specific content, sign proposals, and sellers can monitor client interactions with content, providing insights into the effectiveness of different materials.
Submit New App
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota atta...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Twig
twig.so
Twig is an AI-powered tool designed to help users quickly and easily find the answers they need from technical documentation without having to spend hours sifting through endless pages of documents. The tool works by semantically analyzing documentation, knowledge bases, past support tickets, and o...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Dealintent
dealintent.com
Dealintent is an AI powered digital sales room software that helps sales teams create hyper personalized sales rooms that will engage buyers and increase the chances of closing deals. With Dealintent, you can use artificial intelligence to uncover buyer personality, identify high-intent deals in you...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for man...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right wh...
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and...
Klyck.io
klyck.io
Klyck is your go-to content solution for organizing, finding, and sharing information. Centralize your team's knowledge, provide quick and easy access to all your content. Use your content in custom pages that you tailor for every situation to save time, money and endless email threads. By bringing ...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved ...