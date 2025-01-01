App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.