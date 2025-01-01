App store for web apps

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platforms
Top Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platforms

A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.

Privacy Bee

Privacy Bee

privacybee.com

Privacy Bee helps users manage and remove personal data from online databases, monitor data breaches, and block trackers to enhance online privacy.

SolarWinds

SolarWinds

solarwinds.com

The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.

PhishLabs

PhishLabs

phishlabs.com

PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.

Optery

Optery

optery.com

Optery helps users remove personal data from over 150 data brokers to protect online privacy, offering automated removals and detailed reports.

Brandefense

Brandefense

brandefense.io

Brandefense is a digital risk protection app that uses AI to monitor the web for threats, prioritize risks, and provide actionable intelligence for improving security.

Guardz

Guardz

guardz.com

Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

Mandiant

Mandiant

mandiant.com

Mandiant protects organizations from cyber threats by providing advanced threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring solutions.

Recorded Future

Recorded Future

recordedfuture.com

Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.

SOCRadar

SOCRadar

socradar.io

SOCRadar is a cybersecurity platform that provides threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, and digital risk protection to help organizations detect and mitigate cyber threats.

