Top Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platforms

A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.
Privacy Bee
privacybee.com
Privacy Bee helps users manage and remove personal data from online databases, monitor data breaches, and block trackers to enhance online privacy.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.
Optery
optery.com
Optery helps users remove personal data from over 150 data brokers to protect online privacy, offering automated removals and detailed reports.
Brandefense
brandefense.io
Brandefense is a digital risk protection app that uses AI to monitor the web for threats, prioritize risks, and provide actionable intelligence for improving security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant protects organizations from cyber threats by providing advanced threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring solutions.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
SOCRadar
socradar.io
SOCRadar is a cybersecurity platform that provides threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, and digital risk protection to help organizations detect and mitigate cyber threats.
