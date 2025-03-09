Find the right software and services.
A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant protects organizations from cyber threats by providing advanced threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring solutions.
Optery
optery.com
Optery helps users remove personal data from over 150 data brokers to protect online privacy, offering automated removals and detailed reports.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: * Centralized ticketing and incident management * IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory * Built-in knowledge base for self-service * IT change management and customizable approval workflows * Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys * Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems * Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session * Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
PhishLabs is a digital risk management platform that protects organizations from cyber threats like brand impersonation and phishing through monitoring and mitigation services.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future provides threat intelligence, analyzing data from multiple sources to enhance security and prioritize risk management for organizations.
SOCRadar
socradar.io
SOCRadar is an Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) SaaS platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). SOCRadar enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive free, actionable, and contextualized threat intelligence.
Brandefense
brandefense.io
Brandefense is a digital risk protection app that uses AI to monitor the web for threats, prioritize risks, and provide actionable intelligence for improving security.
Privacy Bee
privacybee.com
Privacy Bee helps users manage and remove personal data from online databases, monitor data breaches, and block trackers to enhance online privacy.
