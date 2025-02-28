Find the right software and services.
A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant provides solutions that protect organizations against cyber security attacks, leveraging innovative technology and expertise from the frontlines.
Optery
optery.com
Remove Yourself from Dozens of Data Brokers all in One Place. Sign up for free to receive your personalized Exposure Report. Upgrade to a paid plan, and we’ll submit the removals for you. We cover 150+ data brokers – more than any other service – and offer a 30-day, no questions asked, money back guarantee!
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory • Built-in knowledge base for self-service • IT change management and customizable approval workflows • Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys • Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems • Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session • Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the world’s leading brands and companies. For more information, visit https://www.phishlabs.com. A Key Part of Fortra (the new face of HelpSystems) PhishLabs is proud to be part of Fortra’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. Fortra simplifies today’s complex cybersecurity landscape by bringing complementary products together to solve problems in innovative ways. These integrated, scalable solutions address the fast-changing challenges you face in safeguarding your organization. With the help of powerful protection from PhishLabs and others, Fortra is your relentless ally, here for you every step of the way throughout your cybersecurity journey.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,800 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.
SOCRadar
socradar.io
SOCRadar is an Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) SaaS platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). SOCRadar enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive free, actionable, and contextualized threat intelligence.
Brandefense
brandefense.io
Brandefense is a proactive digital risk protection solution for organizations. Our AI-driven technology constantly scans the online world, including the dark, deep and surface web, to discover unknown events, automatically prioritize risks and deliver actionable intelligence you can use instantly to improve security.
Privacy Bee
privacybee.com
Remember that file sharing site you created an account on 5 years ago? Did you ever go back and delete your account, or did you just abandon it and never return? If it was the latter, that means you’re still in that company’s database half a decade later. Some data was freely given to a company years ago (and forgotten), but most of it is bought and sold through a massive network of data brokers. It’s a multi-billion dollar surveillance industry that few people know exists. Privacy Bee is your partner in data protection. We scrub away personal and work data for your executives and employees, deleting it from corporate databases so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. We accomplish this by reaching out to corporations and more than 150,000 websites to make removal requests on your behalf. With each deletion, your most sensitive business data less likely to be hacked! Reach out today to get the most comprehensive data privacy service on the market.
