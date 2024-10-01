App store for web apps
Top Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platforms - Lithuania
A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) platform is a cybersecurity solution that protects an organization's digital assets from external threats that lie beyond its traditional security boundaries. These tools provide a unified and efficient way to manage digital risks, including phishing attacks, brand impersonation, insider threats, and intellectual property theft. By streamlining the process, DRP platforms enable organizations to proactively protect their brand reputation, digital assets, and sensitive information. They serve as comprehensive solutions for security teams to identify, monitor, mitigate, and manage risks across the online environment.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) w...
Optery
optery.com
Remove Yourself from Dozens of Data Brokers all in One Place. Sign up for free to receive your personalized Exposure Report. Upgrade to a paid plan, and we’ll submit the removals for you. We cover 150+ data brokers – more than any other service – and offer a 30-day, no questions asked, money back gu...
Privacy Bee
privacybee.com
Remember that file sharing site you created an account on 5 years ago? Did you ever go back and delete your account, or did you just abandon it and never return? If it was the latter, that means you’re still in that company’s database half a decade later. Some data was freely given to a company year...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
PhishLabs
phishlabs.com
Fortra's PhishLabs is a cyber threat intelligence company that delivers Digital Risk Protection through curated threat intelligence and complete mitigation. PhishLabs provides brand impersonation, account takeover, data leakage and social media threat protection in one complete solution for the worl...
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Mandiant
mandiant.com
Mandiant provides solutions that protect organizations against cyber security attacks, leveraging innovative technology and expertise from the frontlines.
Brandefense
brandefense.io
Brandefense is a proactive digital risk protection solution for organizations. Our AI-driven technology constantly scans the online world, including the dark, deep and surface web, to discover unknown events, automatically prioritize risks and deliver actionable intelligence you can use instantly to...
Recorded Future
recordedfuture.com
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time vi...
SOCRadar
socradar.io
SOCRadar is an Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) SaaS platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). SOCRadar enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive free...