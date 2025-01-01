Top Digital Learning Platforms

App store for web apps

Digital learning platforms provide engaging experiences that allow students to interact actively with educational content. Educators incorporate these platforms into their teaching to make lessons more engaging and personalized for each learner. Depending on the platform, instructors may have students use the software in class or assign it for extra practice at home. Many of these platforms now feature adaptive learning capabilities, adjusting lessons in real-time based on individual student performance. These platforms cater to a variety of educational goals, with some focusing on specific subjects like science or social studies, while others emphasize cross-curricular skills such as reading and writing. They are suitable for teachers and professors across all educational levels, from K–12 to higher education institutions.

Submit New App


Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Canvas Student is a mobile app that helps students manage coursework, view assignments, and communicate with peers and instructors, accessible on iOS and Android.

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Desmos Calculator is an interactive tool for graphing functions, analyzing data, and exploring mathematical concepts through various visualizations.

Desmos Scientific Calculator

Desmos Scientific Calculator

desmos.com

A free online scientific calculator for evaluating fractions, percentages, trigonometry, statistics, and more, suitable for academic and professional use.

BYJU'S Exam Prep

BYJU'S Exam Prep

byjusexamprep.com

BYJU'S Exam Prep is an app for preparing for various competitive exams in India, offering video lessons, live classes, practice tests, and personalized study paths.

BYJU'S

BYJU'S

byjus.com

BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.

Grok Academy

Grok Academy

groklearning.com

Grok Academy is an educational platform offering online resources for Digital Technologies, supporting personalized learning and engaging activities for students.

Padlet

Padlet

padlet.com

Padlet is a digital canvas for creating, sharing, and collaborating on projects by adding various content types like text, images, and videos.

Top Hat

Top Hat

tophat.com

Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.

Clever

Clever

clever.com

Clever provides a single sign-on portal for K–12 schools, allowing quick and secure access to educational resources for students and teachers.

Kognity

Kognity

kognity.com

Kognity is a digital textbook platform for math subjects, offering interactive learning tools and personalized study experiences to enhance comprehension and academic performance.

Nearpod

Nearpod

nearpod.com

Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.

Labster

Labster

labster.com

Labster offers immersive virtual labs for STEM education, allowing students to engage with scientific concepts and perform experiments online safely.

ClassLink

ClassLink

classlink.com

ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.

SplashLearn

SplashLearn

splashlearn.com

SplashLearn is an educational app for children featuring interactive math and reading activities, with content aligned to standards and tailored learning paths.

BlinkLearning

BlinkLearning

blinklearning.com

BlinkLearning provides access to digital educational content and tools for schools, supporting both students and educators in managing learning materials and progress.

Edpuzzle

Edpuzzle

edpuzzle.com

Edpuzzle allows teachers to create interactive video lessons with embedded quizzes and comments, enhancing video-based learning and tracking student engagement.

Veda

Veda

veda-app.com

Veda is a cloud-based management information system (MIS) and digital learning platform for schools and colleges.

Baamboozle

Baamboozle

baamboozle.com

Baamboozle is a digital platform for creating educational games, enabling interactive learning in various settings for teachers and students.

Factile

Factile

playfactile.com

Factile is an online Jeopardy game maker for classrooms and events, allowing users to create games or use public templates with various question formats and interactive features.

Cerego

Cerego

cerego.com

Cerego is an adaptive learning platform that uses AI to create personalized study plans and enhances knowledge retention through tailored learning materials.

StrongMind

StrongMind

strongmind.com

StrongMind offers digital curricula and tools for schools, helping to enhance student achievement and address educational challenges.

Newsela

Newsela

newsela.com

Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.

Codio

Codio

codio.com

Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.

DreamBox

DreamBox

dreambox.com

DreamBox is an educational platform that personalizes math and reading instruction using interactive tools and AI to adapt to individual student needs.

ClickView

ClickView

clickvieweducation.com

ClickView is an educational platform that offers a library of videos and resources to support teaching and learning across various subjects and age groups.

LessonUp

LessonUp

lessonup.com

LessonUp is an online platform that helps teachers create interactive lessons using various multimedia and tools, supporting both in-person and remote teaching.

Hāpara

Hāpara

hapara.com

Hāpara is a classroom management tool for K-12 schools that organizes and supports teaching and learning workflows within Google Workspace.

ClickView Australia

ClickView Australia

clickview.com.au

The ClickView Australia app provides educational videos and resources aligned with the Australian Curriculum for teachers and students in schools.

Edaptio

Edaptio

edaptio.com

Edaptio LearnU is an online education platform for creating assignments, tracking progress, conducting quizzes, and facilitating discussions among students and teachers.

Kiddom

Kiddom

kiddom.co

Kiddom is a digital platform for K-12 education that integrates curriculum, instruction, and assessment, enabling personalized learning and effective classroom management.

BookNook

BookNook

booknook.com

BookNook is an educational app that provides a platform for literacy intervention, offering personalized instruction, tutoring, and resources for reading development.

Freckle

Freckle

freckle.com

Freckle is an educational app that offers adaptive practice in math and ELA, helping educators tailor instruction to individual student needs.

Yellowdig

Yellowdig

yellowdig.co

Yellowdig is a digital platform that enhances student engagement and community building in educational settings through gamified interactions and AI support.

GoReact

GoReact

goreact.com

GoReact is a video-based tool for education that enables video assignments, interactive feedback, and assessments to enhance student learning and engagement.

Speechcloud

Speechcloud

speechcloud.com

Speechcloud is a teaching platform that enhances student engagement and accessibility with tools for polls, quizzes, lecture capture, collaboration, and attendance tracking.

Sibme

Sibme

sibme.com

Sibme is a platform for professional development that facilitates video-based coaching, peer feedback, and collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.

Fobizz

Fobizz

fobizz.com

Fobizz is a platform offering online courses, AI tools, and teaching materials for professional development and digital teaching support for teachers in Germany.

NoRedInk

NoRedInk

noredink.com

NoRedInk is an educational platform for teaching grammar and writing skills to students in grades 4-12, offering adaptive practice and personalized content.

Amplio

Amplio

ampliolearning.com

Amplio is a special education platform that integrates a learning management system with adaptive curricula to enhance instruction and support data-driven teaching.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder

withwayfinder.com

Wayfinder provides K-12 educational solutions to help students develop purpose and belonging, offering assessments, curriculum, and support for educators.

eSpark Learning

eSpark Learning

esparklearning.com

eSpark Learning is an educational app that offers personalized reading and math activities for students, along with tracking tools for educators to monitor progress.

SMART Lumio

SMART Lumio

smarttech.com

Lumio is a web-based platform that enhances teaching by transforming lessons into interactive experiences and integrating with existing educational tools.

Pivot Interactives

Pivot Interactives

pivotinteractives.com

Pivot Interactives is an educational app that enables teachers and students to engage with interactive science simulations and activities.

Peekapak

Peekapak

peekapak.com

Peekapak is an online platform that teaches social-emotional learning to students from PK to grade 8 through stories, lessons, and games, supporting educators in monitoring progress.

CampusKnot

CampusKnot

campusknot.com

CampusKnot is a classroom engagement app that allows students to ask questions, share ideas, and collaborate, helping educators address learning gaps in real time.

