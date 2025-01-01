Top Digital Business Card Software

Find the right software and services.
Digital business card software allows professionals to share contact information and connect digitally with customers, partners, and prospects. These cards can be shared via QR codes, export functions, text, or email, depending on the software used. Unlike traditional paper business cards, digital versions let users capture leads, trigger automated follow-ups, store contact information, and integrate with enterprise CRM systems. This software helps businesses organize customer contact data and streamline follow-ups, thereby strengthening business relationships. With the ability to store unlimited contact data, businesses can enhance their networking capabilities, track developing partnerships, and provide accurate, up-to-date contact information instantly. For sales teams, digital business cards enable efficient lead capture and prospect tracking, allowing sales representatives to focus on making deals and connections instead of searching for contact information. Beyond sales, digital business card software benefits professionals across all industries by modernizing the process of collecting and distributing business cards. For instance, recruiters often use this software to gather digital business cards at networking events. Once uploaded, they can quickly access a repository of contact information related to potential hires, streamlining the recruitment process.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is a digital business card app that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable digital cards using NFC or QR codes, streamlining professional networking.
Sansan
sansan.com
Sansan is a cloud-based contact management app that helps businesses scan, organize, and share business card information to enhance networking and sales operations.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is a digital business card platform that allows users to create, customize, and share professional business cards easily while managing contacts efficiently.
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
QRCodeChimp is an app for creating and managing customizable QR codes with features for analytics, dynamic updates, and secure access for various uses.
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a custom URL shortener with analytics, a QR code generator, and a digital business card maker, designed for managing digital identities efficiently.
Wave
wavecnct.com
Wave is a digital business card platform that allows businesses to create, share, and manage customizable digital cards while tracking engagement and analytics.
CARTLY
cartlyapp.com
CARTLY® is a digital business card platform that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable virtual cards accessible on any device.
Social Card
joinsocialcard.com
Social Card is a digital business card app that allows users to share and update contact information easily using QR codes and links, promoting sustainable networking.
Lynkle
lynkle.com
Lynkle is a digital business card app that allows users to share their information easily via QR code, NFC, or messaging platforms, and includes a CRM for contact management.
CardZap
cardzap.me
CardZap is an app that allows users to create and share digital business cards, showcasing personal branding and contact information, while promoting sustainability.
Spreadly
spreadly.app
Spreadly is a digital business card app that allows users to share and manage professional information easily, eliminating the need for paper cards.
baningo
baningo.com
Baningo offers digital business cards, allowing users to update contact info, personalize branding, manage teams, and share details easily via links, QR codes, or NFC.
Cardynale
cardynale.com
Cardynale is a digital business card app that lets users create, share, and manage contact information using NFC technology and QR codes, simplifying networking for professionals.
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq.me is a digital business card app that allows users to create, share, and manage customizable electronic cards for efficient networking.
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode is a QR code and digital business card platform that helps businesses manage QR initiatives, track analytics, and integrate with marketing tools.
