Top Digital Accessibility Tools

Digital accessibility tools provide targeted solutions for specific stages of the digital accessibility process, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can effectively access and use websites and web applications. For people with disabilities, internet access often requires the assistance of additional technologies, where digital accessibility tools play a crucial role. These tools may be standalone products or plugins. Some are utilized by development and design teams to monitor websites and conduct audits for measurable accessibility metrics. Others, like screen readers and text readers, are designed for end-users, helping them modify or enhance their website experience in real time. This category encompasses tools that offer specific accessibility features, as opposed to the comprehensive functionalities found in Digital Accessibility Platforms. To qualify for inclusion in the Digital Accessibility Tools category, a product must: Be a standalone product or plugin that provides tools addressing specific steps in the digital accessibility process, such as accessibility testing, automated error fixing, and enhancing user experience for disabled visitors.
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud-based platform for testing websites and mobile apps on real browsers and devices, simplifying cross-browser compatibility and automated testing.
Accessibly
accessiblyapp.com
Accessibly enhances website accessibility for compliance with ADA and WCAG, offering tools like text resizing, color adjustments, and mobile support.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
All in One Accessibility
skynettechnologies.com
All in One Accessibility is an AI tool that enhances website accessibility for users with disabilities, supporting 70+ features and compliance with major standards.
WAVE WebAIM
wave.webaim.org
WAVE WebAIM is a tool for evaluating web accessibility, identifying issues like color contrast and alternative text to improve compliance with accessibility standards.
WhoCanUse
whocanuse.com
WhoCanUse is an app that raises awareness about how color contrast impacts individuals with visual impairments, aiming to enhance web accessibility understanding.
accessiBe
accessibe.com
accessiBe is an AI tool that helps websites comply with accessibility standards, offering features like auditing, monitoring, and user interface customization for easier access.
ColorsWall
colorswall.com
ColorsWall is an app for storing color palettes, managing brand color codes, generating random color combinations, and selecting colors for website design.
AudioEye
audioeye.com
AudioEye is a digital accessibility platform that helps organizations create compliant and inclusive websites and apps for users with disabilities.
EqualWeb
equalweb.com
EqualWeb enhances digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards and allowing personalized browsing experiences.
UserWay
userway.org
UserWay enhances digital accessibility for websites, ensuring compliance with standards and providing tools for users with disabilities.
DubBot
dubbot.com
DubBot is web governance software that automates website quality checks, identifying issues like misspellings, broken links, and accessibility problems.
AChecker
achecks.org
AChecker is a web accessibility evaluation tool that analyzes web content for accessibility issues, providing reports and suggestions for compliance with standards.
ExcellentWebCheck
excellentwebcheck.com
ExcellentWebCheck tests and monitors website accessibility, mobile-friendliness, and SEO optimization, offering tools for inclusive online experiences.
Evinced
evinced.com
Evinced is a digital accessibility platform that helps organizations identify and resolve accessibility issues in their web and mobile products to ensure compliance and inclusivity.
DYNO Mapper
dynomapper.com
DYNO Mapper is a web tool for creating visual sitemaps, auditing content, and optimizing website structure for SEO and accessibility.
Colorable
colorable.jxnblk.com
Colorable is a web tool that evaluates color combinations for contrast, ensuring they meet WCAG accessibility standards for readability.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
TPG ARC
tpgi.com
TPG ARC is a web accessibility platform that assists organizations in ensuring their digital products meet accessibility standards for users with disabilities.
AccessiWay
accessiway.com
AccessiWay improves website accessibility for people with disabilities, offering audits, compliance monitoring, and recommendations for enhanced user interaction.
QualiBooth
qualibooth.com
QualiBooth is a web accessibility app that helps businesses achieve ADA and WCAG compliance through real-time scanning and continuous monitoring.
User1st
user1st.com
User1st provides web accessibility solutions to help organizations comply with accessibility standards and make online content usable for people with various abilities.
Rocket Validator
rocketvalidator.com
Rocket Validator automates the detection of accessibility and HTML issues on websites, providing detailed compliance reports quickly and efficiently.
Contrast Ratio
siegemedia.com
The Contrast Ratio app evaluates the contrast between website text and background colors to ensure compliance with WCAG accessibility standards.
InclusiveDocs
inclusivedocs.com
InclusiveDocs is a digital platform that enables users to create accessible documents for individuals with disabilities, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards.
Equally AI
equally.ai
Equally AI is an automated compliance software that enhances website accessibility, ensuring ADA and WCAG compliance for users with diverse needs.
