App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Digital Accessibility Tools

Digital accessibility tools provide targeted solutions for specific stages of the digital accessibility process, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can effectively access and use websites and web applications. For people with disabilities, internet access often requires the assistance of additional technologies, where digital accessibility tools play a crucial role. These tools may be standalone products or plugins. Some are utilized by development and design teams to monitor websites and conduct audits for measurable accessibility metrics. Others, like screen readers and text readers, are designed for end-users, helping them modify or enhance their website experience in real time. This category encompasses tools that offer specific accessibility features, as opposed to the comprehensive functionalities found in Digital Accessibility Platforms. To qualify for inclusion in the Digital Accessibility Tools category, a product must: Be a standalone product or plugin that provides tools addressing specific steps in the digital accessibility process, such as accessibility testing, automated error fixing, and enhancing user experience for disabled visitors.