Digital accessibility platforms carry out multiple functions that are necessary to ensure digital interfaces (e.g., websites, apps, software) are compliant with digital accessibility regulations. These platforms act as a one-stop shop for digital accessibility needs, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can properly access and use websites and other digital applications. Primarily utilized by development teams, these platforms help ensure that the interfaces they create are both accessible and compliant. Some companies employ digital accessibility experts who monitor compliance and progress using these platforms. Often, digital accessibility platforms are divided into different modules that address specific parts of the accessibility process, from testing and fixing errors to ongoing compliance monitoring. Modules may include tools for development teams to catch accessibility errors during coding, tools for conducting step-by-step accessibility tests, and monitoring tools to ensure websites remain compliant over time. While digital accessibility platforms provide essential features for maintaining accessibility-compliant digital interfaces, they may also integrate with other standalone tools for enhanced functionality. To qualify for inclusion in the Digital Accessibility Platforms category, a product must: * Scan and identify accessibility issues based on Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) * Automatically fix common issues * Generate reports to address more complex issues * Offer a dashboard or other methods to monitor accessibility changes and progress
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud-based platform for testing websites and mobile apps on real browsers and devices, simplifying cross-browser compatibility and automated testing.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide is a platform for automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing to improve website performance and compliance.
Accessibility Cloud
accessibilitycloud.com
Accessibility Cloud is a platform for testing and monitoring digital products' compliance with accessibility standards like WCAG and ADA, ensuring equal access for all users.
accessiBe
accessibe.com
accessiBe is an AI tool that helps websites comply with accessibility standards, offering features like auditing, monitoring, and user interface customization for easier access.
Pluro
pluro.ai
Pluro simplifies web accessibility by providing tools for developers to ensure compliance without coding, using AI to scan issues and offer no-code solutions.
AudioEye
audioeye.com
AudioEye is a digital accessibility platform that helps organizations create compliant and inclusive websites and apps for users with disabilities.
EqualWeb
equalweb.com
EqualWeb enhances digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards and allowing personalized browsing experiences.
UserWay
userway.org
UserWay enhances digital accessibility for websites, ensuring compliance with standards and providing tools for users with disabilities.
DubBot
dubbot.com
DubBot is web governance software that automates website quality checks, identifying issues like misspellings, broken links, and accessibility problems.
Level Access
levelaccess.com
Level Access helps organizations ensure compliance with accessibility standards for websites, apps, and digital content to create inclusive user experiences.
AllAccessible
allaccessible.org
AllAccessible offers users with disabilities customizable web experiences, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards to promote digital inclusion.
Fable
makeitfable.com
Fable helps organizations improve accessibility in their digital products for users with disabilities.
AceADA
aceada.com
AceADA provides tools for ADA website accessibility, simplifying compliance management with an user-friendly interface and AI-powered automation.
Siteimprove
siteimprove.com
Siteimprove offers cloud-based tools for website governance, focusing on content quality, accessibility, analytics, and SEO to improve digital experiences.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido is a web governance app that helps organizations improve website accessibility, quality, and SEO through various analytical and compliance tools.
Documenta11y
documenta11y.com
Documenta11y is a tool for creating and managing accessible documents, ensuring compliance with accessibility standards and enhancing inclusivity for users with disabilities.
TPG ARC
tpgi.com
TPG ARC is a web accessibility platform that assists organizations in ensuring their digital products meet accessibility standards for users with disabilities.
Crownpeak
crownpeak.com
Crownpeak is a digital experience platform that enables businesses to create personalized, accessible content and optimize commerce across multiple channels.
Pope Tech
pope.tech
Pope Tech is a web accessibility tool that helps users identify and fix accessibility issues on websites and course content for improved usability.
AAArdvark
aaardvarkaccessibility.com
AAArdvark is an app for Digital Accessibility Professionals to manage projects, test, monitor, and improve digital accessibility for users with varying abilities.
Sitemorse
sitemorse.com
Sitemorse is a web compliance platform that automates website testing for accessibility, performance, and content quality, offering management tools and insights for optimization.
Textmetrics
textmetrics.com
Textmetrics is an app that helps users optimize and enhance their writing for clarity, coherence, and SEO through analysis and suggestions.
Equally AI
equally.ai
Equally AI is an automated compliance software that enhances website accessibility, ensuring ADA and WCAG compliance for users with diverse needs.
