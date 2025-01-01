Top Digital Accessibility Platforms

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Digital accessibility platforms carry out multiple functions that are necessary to ensure digital interfaces (e.g., websites, apps, software) are compliant with digital accessibility regulations. These platforms act as a one-stop shop for digital accessibility needs, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can properly access and use websites and other digital applications. Primarily utilized by development teams, these platforms help ensure that the interfaces they create are both accessible and compliant. Some companies employ digital accessibility experts who monitor compliance and progress using these platforms. Often, digital accessibility platforms are divided into different modules that address specific parts of the accessibility process, from testing and fixing errors to ongoing compliance monitoring. Modules may include tools for development teams to catch accessibility errors during coding, tools for conducting step-by-step accessibility tests, and monitoring tools to ensure websites remain compliant over time. While digital accessibility platforms provide essential features for maintaining accessibility-compliant digital interfaces, they may also integrate with other standalone tools for enhanced functionality. To qualify for inclusion in the Digital Accessibility Platforms category, a product must: * Scan and identify accessibility issues based on Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) * Automatically fix common issues * Generate reports to address more complex issues * Offer a dashboard or other methods to monitor accessibility changes and progress