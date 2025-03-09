Find the right software and services.
Diagramming software enables users to create intricate diagrams, including flow charts and floor plans, using data and images. These tools typically offer templates to streamline the diagram creation process, while also allowing users the flexibility to design diagrams from scratch. Some diagramming programs can integrate with other design tools and provide collaborative platforms, enabling multiple users to view and edit diagram files simultaneously.
Excalidraw
excalidraw.com
Excalidraw is a free collaborative whiteboard for creating diagrams and visuals, supporting real-time editing and integration with various export formats.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual collaboration tool that enables remote teams to brainstorm, design, and manage projects on an infinite digital canvas.
Whimsical
whimsical.com
Whimsical is a collaborative workspace for product teams, offering tools for documentation, flowcharts, wireframes, mind maps, and AI-assisted brainstorming.
Excalidraw+
excalidraw.com
Excalidraw+ is a collaborative digital whiteboard tool for creating hand-drawn style diagrams with real-time collaboration and AI features.
Sketch Web
sketch.com
Sketch Web is a digital design platform for creating, prototyping, and collaborating on design projects, accessible from any browser and integrating with iOS.
Lucid
lucid.co
Lucid is a visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. It is utilized in over 180 countries by millions of users. Ninety-six percent of the Fortune 500 use Lucidchart, and customers include Google, GE, NBC Universal, and T-Mobile. Lucid’s partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company’s founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. Since day one, the Lucid team has been scrappy, innovative, and wildly successful. The company holds true to its core values, including teamwork over ego, innovation in everything it does, individual empowerment, initiative, ownership, and passion and excellence in every area.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.
Wondershare EdrawMax
edrawmax.com
Wondershare EdrawMax is a versatile diagramming tool for creating over 300 types of diagrams, including flowcharts and mind maps, available on multiple platforms.
Moqups
moqups.com
Moqups is an online visual collaboration tool for creating wireframes, diagrams, and prototypes, allowing real-time teamwork and feedback.
Widget Board
widget-board.com
Widget Board is a productivity app that allows users to create custom boards with various widgets for managing tasks, notes, and data visualization.
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an online whiteboard for collaboration and creativity, offering tools for prototyping, mind mapping, and user flow diagram creation, with real-time collaboration features.
Kumu
kumu.io
Make sense of your messy world. Kumu makes it easy to organize complex data into relationship maps that are beautiful to look at and a pleasure to use.
diagrams.net
diagrams.net
Diagrams.net is an open-source diagramming tool for creating various types of diagrams, available online and as a desktop application, with integration for cloud storage and collaboration.
ArcSite
arcsite.com
ArcSite lets you easily create professional-looking drawings on an iPad, Android tablet, or Windows device in minutes, and then automatically generate a takeoff, calculate cost and margin, and even produce a winning proposal based on those drawings, all while working at the job site or anywhere you want to work. Over 1.5 million designers, salespeople, inspectors, and technicians have used ArcSite to win more business, save time in the field, and collaborate with their teams.
Engage Process
engageprocess.com
Traditional process management software (BPM tools) swing into action after a team has mapped their process. The Engage Process Modeler simplifies that, by offering a workshop ready mapping platform that automatically designs and checks you processes with the team in the room. Our visual approach is easy to understand for anyone, ensuring your process workshop is instantly captured. Add contextual data such as time, costs, applications, risks, roles, document links and more to complete your processes. The Engage Process Modeler is completely SaaS, no installation required.
CardBoardIt
cardboardit.com
CardBoard is the simple user story mapping tool. Digital post-its make it easy to collaborate on design and development across remote teams. Share a user narrative that really ties the product together. Then visualize functional work by syncing boards with Jira, Trello, Azure DevOps, VersionOne, or Pivotal Tracker. Get your 14-day free trial at cardboardit.com.
Elements.cloud
elements.cloud
Elements.cloud is the Change Intelligence platform that helps you accelerate your time to value for business transformation. It allows you to make intelligent change decisions based on a shared understanding of systems configuration, with powerful impact and dependency analysis, linked to business analysis documentation. Powered by AI, it can generate process maps, create complete user stories, recommend solutions, and chat to your data. It brings teams together and breaks down silos of knowledge. Changes are implemented faster with confidence. Rework is reduced. User adoption soars.
DYNO Mapper
dynomapper.com
Dyno Mapper's web governance suite gives you control of the web's most powerful visual site mapping tool. Our web crawler will create visual sitemaps that display your hierarchy of pages, content, internal linking, analytics, and comments for efficient collaboration. Use our sitemap editor to add your taxonomy, rearrange your hierarchy, and export your data for import into your CMS. Measure your visibility, accessibility, and content quality using our benchmark V.A.C.Q score.
VisualSitemaps
visualsitemaps.com
Autogenerate Visual Sitemaps in Seconds. ↳ Plan Content ↳ Track QA & Competitors ↳ Create Flows Automatically generate beautiful visual sitemaps + high-resolution screenshots of any public or private website, making it fast and easy to perform in-depth site audits for UI, UX, SEO, and marketing research. Simply enter a URL and get a thumbnail-based visual architecture of the entire site. UPDATED!! We just launched the ALWAYS FREE >> https://VISUALFLOWS.io
Qlerify
qlerify.com
Qlerify is an AI powered acceleration tool helping organizations turn business workflows into code, up to 100X faster. Qlerify enables non-technical users to rapidly create technical specifications in a format that developers love and can use instantly to create better software faster. Qlerify combines a co-authoring workspace with AI auto generation of system requirements, process models, data models, software architecture design and source code – all the artefacts needed by developers, savings tons of time and cost. The Qlerify tool is completely free to use to a limited extent for small teams. Some features of Qlerify: 1. Ultrafast and user-friendly co-editing interface that allows many stake holders to co-create process models/user journeys, data models and gather system requirements concurrently at the speed of thought 2. AI generation of content increases speed even further, guides users and jumpstarts workshops 3. AI generation of boilerplate code saves valuable dev time 4. Configurable data types needed by developers such as user stories, UI sketches, business rules, KPIs, data models, etc 5. Support for powerful agile frameworks to jumpstart development, such as Scrum, User Story Mapping, Event Storming, Agile Data Modelling, Domain Driven Design and Simplified BPM. 5. Remote collaboration support, e.g. share content with guest users, undo/redo changes or unlimited rollback/rollforward between versions, clone content, add comments and likes or prioritize collectively using MoSCoW priority or user story mapping, etc. Try for free at https://www.qlerify.com.
Overflow.io
overflow.io
Overflow is the world’s first user flow diagramming tool tailored for product design teams. It offers a new, impactful way for designers to effectively communicate their work, while fully engaging their audience with an interactive user flow presentation.
ERD Lab
erdlab.io
ERD Lab is an online ER Diagram Tool that allows you to design your database visually. Import existing SQL or develop new database without writing a single line of code. Visualize your schemas to share & collaborate with your team. Export SQL or PDF/Image when done. All for FREE!
Zen UML
zenuml.com
ZenUML is a multi-platform diagram-as-code solution for sequence diagrams, flow chart* and more.
Querychart
querychart.io
Querychart is a free web application enabling users to effortlessly generate flowcharts using data, eliminating the need for manual drawing. With a user experience akin to Excel, users input data directly into a spreadsheet to create charts. This streamlined process not only enhances pace but also ensures consistency in visualizations.
Slickplan
slickplan.com
Slickplan is a product of Awmous, LLC, a software development firm focused on creating web-based SaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes.
Rarchy
rarchy.com
Rarchy offers a suite of website planning tools, including visual sitemaps and user flows, designed for agencies and teams. The core product is our free visual sitemap editor, which allows you to create a sitemap from scratch or import your existing website pages via our visual sitemap generator. You're then able to view your website in five different visual formats, use the drag-and-drop interface to make changes, and auto-capture screenshots of your current page designs. Your sitemap can be exported to XML (ready to upload to search engines), CSV, or PDF format. Rarchy is ideal for teams, allowing you to collaborate, revise, and communicate changes to your website in one place.
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built for customer journey managers and CX professionals. The tool saves time and gives you confidence by having an intuitive interface combined with the right amount of journey mapping smartness. Custellence is used by CX professionals across the globe and by teams at companies such as Microsoft, Veeva, Volvo, Polestar, Eon, Dandy and Takeda.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps with the online collaborative tools. Simple and powerful visual UX platform. Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Planning — Team Work — Organize Everything — Create and present hi-fi prototypes — Plan and Store Content — Communicate with the Client — Increase Sales — Work Offline
IcePanel
icepanel.io
IcePanel is a SaaS tool for tech teams to collaborate on their software architecture design. We take a visual approach linked with resources in the real world, designed for technical and non-technical people.
ProcessOn
processon.com
ProcessOn is an online collaborative diagramming platform that enables you to create a variety of diagrams including Flowcharts, Mockups, BPMN, UML, and Mindmaps. We think the diagrams can help us better understand and memorize things that are abstract and obscure. It will be a nice idea to use a diagram rather than lots of words when you explain something complicated to others.
Zen Flowchart
zenflowchart.com
The Simplest Flowchart Maker. Create flowcharts in a few clicks with Zen Flowchart, the easiest flow chart creator.
StoriesOnBoard
storiesonboard.com
Product & idea management tool for agile projects. Real-time, two-way Trello, JIRA, GitHub, Pivotal Tracker integration. Try StoriesOnBoard Free.
SmartDraw
smartdraw.com
SmartDraw is a visual app for creating diagrams, charts, and presentations, supporting real-time collaboration and integration with various tools.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a subscription software platform that provides solutions for employee connection to companies that have a workforce that is primarily remote or distributed across multiple locations. Pingboard’s features help departments comprised of Human Resources, Operations, Internal Communications, and other senior leadership professionals communicate information that is relevant for the entire company. Pingboard also has features that help everyone in an organization see who is who and who does what, and then connect with those colleagues in a meaningful way.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy is a diagramming tool for creating flowcharts, UML diagrams, and more, integrated with Confluence and Jira for collaborative project management.
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform for teams to ideate, plan, and execute projects using various templates and real-time collaboration features.
Cloudcraft
cloudcraft.co
The #1 service for building, visualizing, and managing your cloud architecture for optimal performance. The Cloudcraft AWS Diagram Designer allows you to maximize efficiency with isometric or two-dimensional cloud architecture diagrams, all optimized for AWS with smart components. Get powerful cloud visualization right at your fingertips.
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is your go-to diagramming tool for simplifying visual communication. With its versatile and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly create diagrams, flowcharts, and wireframes, making it the ideal choice for teams and individual creators, regardless of location. Cacoo integrates with apps like Google Drive, Confluence, and Visio, plus access to a vast library of templates and shapes. Easily share work through embedding, links, and export options.
Allo
allo.io
Meet your first remote workspace. Get everyone on the same page, literally. Say goodbye to your tedious text communication. Try out communication, evolved — More interactive, immersive and fun. The new way to collaborate with your team. Whiteboard, video conferencing, documentation, and project management in one place. Allo is where ideas flow like a whiteboard but stay organized. Plan, share, and collaborate without the mess. Why Choose Allo? * Unified Cockpit View: Say goodbye to the chaos of juggling multiple apps. With the centralized hub, users can integrate all their tools, build custom dashboards, and have a unified search and inbox. * OKR Mastery: Set, track, and achieve Objectives and Key Results. Allo brings clarity to goals, helping teams stay aligned and focused. * Project Management Perfected: From inception to completion, manage projects with ease. Collaborate, assign tasks, and hit milestones. * Visual Whiteboard: Capture and visualize thoughts. From brainstorming sessions to project documentation, the whiteboard brings ideas to life.
