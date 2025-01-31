Top Diagramming Software - Sudan

Gliffy

Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to professional-looking flowcharts, UML diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams, and more in just a few clicks. Plus, you can now build your diagrams using code with Mermaid js. Use a template to make a mind map or concept map while brainstorming. Embed an easy-to-update org chart in the tools your team already uses. Visualize your cloud architecture or IT networks and add them to your team's documentation and use Gliffy's data linking feature to add real life data directly into your diagrams. Whatever you're planning, project managing, or dreaming up, Gliffy can help you bring it to life. Diagram with your team in real time directly in Confluence Cloud for easier, more efficient working sessions. Gliffy is the most popular diagramming app in the Atlassian Ecosystem, with over 18 million users diagramming in Confluence alone. Gliffy is trusted by teams of all sizes — making it a leading enterprise diagramming solution. You can see if Gliffy is the right fit for your team by starting a trial via the Atlassian Marketplace or signing up for a two-week free trial of Gliffy Online on gliffy.com.