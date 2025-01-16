Top Diagramming Software - Portugal

Aha!

aha.io

Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.