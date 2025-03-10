Find the right software and services.
DevOps platforms equip teams with the necessary tools and automation capabilities to manage continuous delivery effectively. Continuous delivery is a development methodology focused on creating, testing, and releasing software quickly and agilely. These platforms support continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD), automating various development tasks to establish a robust delivery pipeline. By using DevOps platforms, teams can ensure that their continuous delivery processes are clearly defined, fully automated, and easily manageable within a unified framework, fostering an efficient agile DevOps environment. These platforms often encompass the complete functionalities of application release orchestration and build automation software, facilitating the native management, automation, and execution of CI/CD processes.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Azure DevOps is a cloud platform that supports software development by providing tools for planning, coding, testing, and deploying applications effectively.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is a cloud-based CI/CD platform that automates software development processes, integrating with version control systems and optimizing build times.
Jenkins
jenkins.io
Jenkins is an open-source automation server that helps automate software build, test, and deployment processes, supporting CI/CD workflows and integration with various tools.
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise is a cloud-based CI/CD service for mobile app development, automating build processes for iOS and Android apps to streamline workflows and enhance productivity.
Codefresh
codefresh.io
Codefresh is a CI/CD platform that automates the deployment of cloud-native applications using GitOps, supports various deployment strategies, and integrates with popular DevOps tools.
Gearset
gearset.com
Gearset is a Salesforce DevOps platform for efficient metadata deployment, CI/CD, automated testing, and backup management, enhancing Salesforce project delivery.
Dagster
dagster.io
Dagster is an open-source data orchestrator for developing, executing, and monitoring data workflows, emphasizing modularity and integrations.
Appcircle
appcircle.io
Appcircle is a mobile CI/CD tool that automates building, testing, and deploying mobile apps across various frameworks and integrates with third-party services.
Buddy
buddy.works
Buddy automates development tasks by enabling users to build, test, deploy, and monitor web projects with ease using delivery pipelines.
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a platform that streamlines software development by managing cloud infrastructures, allowing teams to focus on coding and deploying applications.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.
Qovery
qovery.com
Qovery is a platform that simplifies cloud infrastructure for developers by providing automated environment provisioning and resource management tools.
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is a CI/CD platform that automates software testing and deployment, helping developers streamline the delivery process and improve code quality.
Gravity Cloud
gravitycloud.ai
Gravity Cloud is a platform for managing cloud infrastructure, offering security features, resource optimization, and integration with multiple cloud services.
mogenius
mogenius.com
Mogenius is a platform that simplifies Kubernetes operations and cloud management, enabling automated deployments and infrastructure management for software applications.
Cycleops
cycleops.io
Cycleops enables developers to automate code deployments, create on-demand environments, and streamline workflows for faster delivery of updates and changes.
Randoli
randoli.io
Randoli is a platform engineering solution that enhances developer productivity and automates repetitive tasks for teams using Kubernetes in cloud-native environments.
ActiveState
activestate.com
The ActiveState app automatically builds and manages Python, Perl, and Tcl runtimes across various operating systems, simplifying dependency management and setup for developers.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable is an AI tool that analyzes test failures and optimizes testing processes, selecting critical tests to run and improving bug triage efficiency.
JFrog
jfrog.com
JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.
Cloudsmith
cloudsmith.com
Cloudsmith is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that acts as the single source of truth for software everywhere. We help organizations reliably manage the dependencies, deployment and distribution of their software stack in one centralized place, ensuring their software supply chain remains secure. We are here to empower teams to deliver software faster, without restrictions of managing different asset types, while remaining scalable and cost-efficient. From source to delivery — with complete trust, control, and security.
Flosum
flosum.com
A truly complete solution: Flosum is a complete end-to-end Native DevOps solution that handles the full development lifecycle including merging components, version control, continuous deployments, static code analysis, user story management & regression testing. What Makes Flosum Different? Better Version Control: While Flosum is fully integrated with GIT, we also offer our own native version control, built specifically for Salesforce development, which smoothly handles merging of declarative, programmatic, and complex components. Lightning Ready: Flosum is built specifically for Salesforce development and handles all Salesforce component types such as lightning components flawlessly. Best In Class Security: Flosum is the only solution that does not require you to open your IP ranges or open up access to your production org. All other vendors will have backdoor access to your production data, but with Flosum data is always stored on the Salesforce platform.
CloudBees
cloudbees.com
The Complete DevOps Platform. CloudBees empowers your software delivery teams to transform your business. CloudBees platform brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to: Create fast with scalable repeatable workflows. Continuously improve customer experiences by progressively delivering features with speed and control. Command everything with higher-order visibility, management, and intelligence across tools, teams, pipelines, and process... all at enterprise scale
Zeet
zeet.co
The Cloud Companion for Kubernetes & Terraform. A CI/CD & Deployment platform that helps you operate your cloud: - Go multi-cloud in your AWS, Linode, CoreWeave, GCP, and more - Track changes being made to your services and by whom - Get cluster crash alerts in your slack - Create preview environments and add replicas with a click
