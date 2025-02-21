Top DevOps Platforms - Togo

ActiveState

activestate.com

Automatically build Python, Perl and Tcl runtimes for Windows, Linux and Mac, or download one of our popular pre-built ActivePython, ActivePerl or ActiveTcl distributions. ActiveState has been creating innovative tools for developers for more than 20 years, including our popular open source language distributions for Perl, Python and Tcl, our award-winning Komodo IDE and most recently, our powerful beta, the ActiveState Platform. Build runtimes for Python, Perl, and Tcl...in minutes! With the ActiveState Platform, you can automatically build your language with hundreds of popular, vetted third-party packages, so you can get coding right away. Need to add dependencies? Automatically build them from source (including linked C libraries), resolve conflicts, and package them for Windows, Mac or Linux. With the ActiveState Platform developers get to: Eliminate “works on my machine” Issues – build and deploy a consistent, reproducible runtime environment across all dev, test, and production systems. Avoid “Dependency Hell” – dependencies are automatically resolved for you, where possible Automate packaging – minimal language/OS expertise required. Automate setup – install your runtime into a virtual environment with a single command using the command line interface (the State Tool). Automate your development workflows with the State Tool (the CLI for the ActiveState Platform). Use it to: Automatically set up runtimes for any environment, simplifying the README file approach. Share secrets (i.e. API keys, user credentials) in a simple yet secure manner. Create cross-platform scripts. How does it work? Think of it like a SaaS-based “Language-As-A-Service” function. Use our Platform to build a custom runtime for your next project, including just the language and packages your project needs. Choose a language (Python, Perl or Tcl). Select your operating system (Linux or Windows, plus Mac for Python). Add the packages your project requires. ActiveState regularly pulls packages from each language’s standard open source repository (CPAN, PyPI, etc) to ensure that your open source language and components are up to date, can be compiled from source, and are then verified to work together in a distribution that is packaged for most major operating systems. The tools ActiveState uses to create our open source language distributions are now freely available for any developer to try out. If you are a developer creating Python, Perl, and Tcl builds, ActiveState Platform can do much of the running around for you. It can create your build with just the language and packages you need to run your project – from source! The ActiveState Platform gives developers the freedom to innovate with open source languages, while providing enterprises with the centralized visibility and control they need to mitigate risk. Developers often spend too much time on the low-value work of managing dependencies and configuring Python or other language runtimes before they can even get to coding. The ActiveState Platform handles the underlying plumbing by automatically resolving dependencies and compiling custom runtimes that are ready to go, so developers can focus on productivity. Similarly, enterprises want to adopt open source languages to enable speed, innovation and cost savings. But they must also mitigate the risk of security vulnerabilities, uncontrolled use of 3rd party IP and unclear licensing and provenance. The ActiveState Platform builds from pre-verified and known-good packages, so that security and compliance teams can assess risks upfront and reduce remediation costs. Plus, they can readily view a Bill of Materials that shows the contents and history of each language runtime. Other highlights: Priority support: Leaders in financial services, aerospace & defence, technology and other industries HSBC, Altair, Microsoft use the ActiveState Platform to speed up application development and ensure compliance with open source licensing policies. Pre-built runtimes: Solve common use cases with purpose built runtimes such as Python for machine learning, Python 2 to 3 migration, and web development, which include the most popular packages.Free Beta for the Developers! Need to build a runtime environment from source? The ActiveState Platform gives you access to a pre-configured build environment