App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top DevOps Platforms - Réunion
DevOps platforms equip teams with the necessary tools and automation capabilities to manage continuous delivery effectively. Continuous delivery is a development methodology focused on creating, testing, and releasing software quickly and agilely. These platforms support continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD), automating various development tasks to establish a robust delivery pipeline. By using DevOps platforms, teams can ensure that their continuous delivery processes are clearly defined, fully automated, and easily manageable within a unified framework, fostering an efficient agile DevOps environment. These platforms often encompass the complete functionalities of application release orchestration and build automation software, facilitating the native management, automation, and execution of CI/CD processes.
Submit New App
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collaboration features such as bug tracking, feature requests, task management, and wikis for every project. Headquartered in California, it has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018.GitHub offers its basic services free of charge. Its more advanced professional and enterprise services are commercial. Free GitHub accounts are commonly used to host open-source projects. As of January 2019, GitHub offers unlimited private repositories to all plans, including free accounts, but allowed only up to three collaborators per repository for free. Starting from April 15, 2020, the free plan allows unlimited collaborators, but restricts private repositories to 2,000 actions minutes per month. As of January 2020, GitHub reports having over 40 million users and more than 100 million repositories (including at least 28 million public repositories), making it the largest host of source code in the world.
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concentrate on building functional components for your business, instead of spending time on managing and automating cloud infrastructures. CodeNOW provides robust pre-set roles and permissions that help manage your development teams, which can be local or remote. You have the freedom to deploy on public cloud platforms or your own internal servers using platforms like VMWare Tanzu or Azure Stack Hub. CodeNOW is particularly suitable for software built on microservice or event-driven architectures. These architectures enable independent teams to rapidly iterate and deliver value to your business. You can harness the power of Kubernetes without the need to manage its complexities. CodeNOW takes care of the cloud automation while your developers focus on coding. Our expert team will guide you through upgrading your Kubernetes clusters according to your business needs. In essence, CodeNOW allows you to scale your software development confidently and effectively!
Randoli
randoli.io
App Director is a platform engineering solution for companies building modern software using kubernetes on cloud native. The platform accelerates developer productivity through the use of golden paths to enable them to focus on writing great software and business needs. DevOps teams gain automation of repetitive tasks enabling them to focus on higher impact activities.
Cycleops
cycleops.io
Dev and Ops Collaboration In Practice Enable your development teams to automate deployments of the code they write daily. The synergy of Agile methodologies and enhanced productivity has never been easier to integrate within your organization! Easy access to automation tools through UI or CLI Cycleops provides easy access to automation tools through a user-friendly UI or command-line interface (CLI). You developers can choose their preferred method, making it convenient for both technical and non-technical users to leverage the platform’s automation capabilities. Faster time-to-market for your code changes or updates By leveraging Cycleop’s features and automation capabilities, your developers can significantly reduce the time it takes to bring their code changes or updates from development to production. They can streamline the deployment process, eliminate manual tasks, and standardize their workflows, enabling faster delivery to the market. Build whole environments on demand, from sandbox to release testing Last, but not least, Cycleops allows your team to create entire environments — from sandbox environments for experimentation and development, to release testing environments for validating code changes before deployment. This on-demand capability means that your developers can quickly provision the necessary resources and configurations for development or testing purposes, without the need for manual setup or configuration.
Appcircle
appcircle.io
Appcircle is a mobile ci/cd tool that simplifies mobile app development with a platform that automates building, testing, and deploying. Our tool supports popular frameworks, from React Native to Objective-C/Swift, and integrates with third-party services like Firebase and Amazon S3. Automate key operations, like iOS and Android Code Signing, and run tests with immediate results. Distribute your apps for testing with individual testers and teams and deploy them to app stores, including our own Appcircle Enterprise App Store. Transform Mobile DevOps to Mobile “NoOps” and join the many developers who have switched to Appcircle today!
ActiveState
activestate.com
Automatically build Python, Perl and Tcl runtimes for Windows, Linux and Mac, or download one of our popular pre-built ActivePython, ActivePerl or ActiveTcl distributions. ActiveState has been creating innovative tools for developers for more than 20 years, including our popular open source language distributions for Perl, Python and Tcl, our award-winning Komodo IDE and most recently, our powerful beta, the ActiveState Platform. Build runtimes for Python, Perl, and Tcl...in minutes! With the ActiveState Platform, you can automatically build your language with hundreds of popular, vetted third-party packages, so you can get coding right away. Need to add dependencies? Automatically build them from source (including linked C libraries), resolve conflicts, and package them for Windows, Mac or Linux. With the ActiveState Platform developers get to: Eliminate “works on my machine” Issues – build and deploy a consistent, reproducible runtime environment across all dev, test, and production systems. Avoid “Dependency Hell” – dependencies are automatically resolved for you, where possible Automate packaging – minimal language/OS expertise required. Automate setup – install your runtime into a virtual environment with a single command using the command line interface (the State Tool). Automate your development workflows with the State Tool (the CLI for the ActiveState Platform). Use it to: Automatically set up runtimes for any environment, simplifying the README file approach. Share secrets (i.e. API keys, user credentials) in a simple yet secure manner. Create cross-platform scripts. How does it work? Think of it like a SaaS-based “Language-As-A-Service” function. Use our Platform to build a custom runtime for your next project, including just the language and packages your project needs. Choose a language (Python, Perl or Tcl). Select your operating system (Linux or Windows, plus Mac for Python). Add the packages your project requires. ActiveState regularly pulls packages from each language’s standard open source repository (CPAN, PyPI, etc) to ensure that your open source language and components are up to date, can be compiled from source, and are then verified to work together in a distribution that is packaged for most major operating systems. The tools ActiveState uses to create our open source language distributions are now freely available for any developer to try out. If you are a developer creating Python, Perl, and Tcl builds, ActiveState Platform can do much of the running around for you. It can create your build with just the language and packages you need to run your project – from source! The ActiveState Platform gives developers the freedom to innovate with open source languages, while providing enterprises with the centralized visibility and control they need to mitigate risk. Developers often spend too much time on the low-value work of managing dependencies and configuring Python or other language runtimes before they can even get to coding. The ActiveState Platform handles the underlying plumbing by automatically resolving dependencies and compiling custom runtimes that are ready to go, so developers can focus on productivity. Similarly, enterprises want to adopt open source languages to enable speed, innovation and cost savings. But they must also mitigate the risk of security vulnerabilities, uncontrolled use of 3rd party IP and unclear licensing and provenance. The ActiveState Platform builds from pre-verified and known-good packages, so that security and compliance teams can assess risks upfront and reduce remediation costs. Plus, they can readily view a Bill of Materials that shows the contents and history of each language runtime. Other highlights: Priority support: Leaders in financial services, aerospace & defence, technology and other industries HSBC, Altair, Microsoft use the ActiveState Platform to speed up application development and ensure compliance with open source licensing policies. Pre-built runtimes: Solve common use cases with purpose built runtimes such as Python for machine learning, Python 2 to 3 migration, and web development, which include the most popular packages.Free Beta for the Developers! Need to build a runtime environment from source? The ActiveState Platform gives you access to a pre-configured build environment
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the developers’ workflow, quietly scans as they code, and shows how to fix security issues on the spot via Just-in-Time training. GuardRails commits to keeping the noise low and only reporting high-impact vulnerabilities that are relevant to your organization. GuardRails helps organizations shift security everywhere and build a strong DevSecOps pipeline, so they can go faster to market without risking security.
Cloudsmith
cloudsmith.com
Cloudsmith is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that acts as the single source of truth for software everywhere. We help organizations reliably manage the dependencies, deployment and distribution of their software stack in one centralized place, ensuring their software supply chain remains secure. We are here to empower teams to deliver software faster, without restrictions of managing different asset types, while remaining scalable and cost-efficient. From source to delivery — with complete trust, control, and security.
Flosum
flosum.com
A truly complete solution: Flosum is a complete end-to-end Native DevOps solution that handles the full development lifecycle including merging components, version control, continuous deployments, static code analysis, user story management & regression testing. What Makes Flosum Different? Better Version Control: While Flosum is fully integrated with GIT, we also offer our own native version control, built specifically for Salesforce development, which smoothly handles merging of declarative, programmatic, and complex components. Lightning Ready: Flosum is built specifically for Salesforce development and handles all Salesforce component types such as lightning components flawlessly. Best In Class Security: Flosum is the only solution that does not require you to open your IP ranges or open up access to your production org. All other vendors will have backdoor access to your production data, but with Flosum data is always stored on the Salesforce platform.
Qovery
qovery.com
Qovery is the Internal Developer Platform that cuts noise for developers with paved paths to production. Testing, ephemeral environments, and drive action to improve software.
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is the fastest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform on the market, powering the world’s best engineering teams. Our aim is to make CI/CD practices more accessible to developers, provide a great user experience, and treat our customers as we’d like to be treated. After you push code to GitHub or Bitbucket, it quickly runs your tests on a platform with first-class Docker, Kubernetes, iOS support and 100+ tools preinstalled. Automate any continuous delivery pipeline. Get complete control with customizable stages, parallel execution, control flow switches, secrets and dependency management. Use Semaphore CLI to start builds, inspect logs, SSH directly into jobs or create custom dashboards. Already trusted by thousands of businesses around the globe, it can help your team move faster too. Available in the cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid solution via self-hosted agents.
Gravity Cloud
gravitycloud.ai
Gravity is the fastest way to build and manage your cloud infrastructure. Gravity's Internal Developer Platform enables engineering teams to run software on your cloud with no-code automation, and guardrails at reduced cloud costs
Codefresh
codefresh.io
Codefresh is a next-generation CI/CD for modern applications. We help you automate from code to cloud with lightning-fast builds and Canary and Blue/Green GitOps deployments. DevOps teams from GoodRx, Monday.com, Deloitte, and more depend on Codefresh to build and deploy their software in a safe and scalable manner.
CloudBees
cloudbees.com
The Complete DevOps Platform. CloudBees empowers your software delivery teams to transform your business. CloudBees platform brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to: Create fast with scalable repeatable workflows. Continuously improve customer experiences by progressively delivering features with speed and control. Command everything with higher-order visibility, management, and intelligence across tools, teams, pipelines, and process... all at enterprise scale
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable's Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics resolves conventional bug triage obstacles by pinpointing and concentrating on the most critical issues. Think of Launchable as your AI co-pilot for streamlining the process of identifying, categorizing, and handling test failures, ultimately expediting your bug triage workflow. The Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics provides a comprehensive perspective on test sessions, whether you're looking to cluster related failures, detect recurring issues, or monitor test patterns. Take the pain out of bug triage with Launchable: https://www.launchableinc.com/topics/intelligent-bug-triage/ Launch fearlessly. 80% of software tests are pointless. Launchable is the Dev Intelligence Platform layer that shows you the 20% that matter most. Launchable speeds up the development feedback loop by solving shipping challenges with data-driven testing insights and actions. Through machine learning, Launchable optimizes CI pipelines by identifying and running tests with the highest probability of failing and tracking test suite insights to cut wait times for developers. Leading Fortune 100 brands rely on Launchable to deliver more features faster by testing what matters. Launchable’s Predictive Test Selection uses machine learning to select the right tests to run for a specific code change. This unlocks the ability to run a much smaller set of tests at various points in your software development lifecycle, accelerating delivery. With Predictive Test Selection, Launchable actually tells your test runner exactly which tests to run based on the changes being tested. Launchable also analyzes your test data in aggregate to surface Test Insights. You can use this information to improve the health of your test suite and get the maximum value out of your test runs.
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as a source code management solution to collaborate within a team on software development. It later evolved to an integrated solution covering the software development life cycle, and then to the whole DevOps life cycle. The current technology stack includes Go, Ruby on Rails and Vue.js. It follows an open-core development model where the core functionality is released under an open-source (MIT) license while the additional functionality is under a proprietary license.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights
Zeet
zeet.co
The Cloud Companion for Kubernetes & Terraform. A CI/CD & Deployment platform that helps you operate your cloud: - Go multi-cloud in your AWS, Linode, CoreWeave, GCP, and more - Track changes being made to your services and by whom - Get cluster crash alerts in your slack - Create preview environments and add replicas with a click
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies and tools comprising the software supply chain. Organizations benefit from full traceability to any type of release and deployment environment including ML models, software that runs on the edge, and software deployed in production data centers.
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead and facilitates effective infrastructure management for teams of any size, without vendor lock-in. The platform integrates visibility, observability, and automation into a single solution for complete Kubernetes control. It optimizes CI/CD workflows and ensures enterprise-grade security. mogenius is ideal for teams looking to deploy quickly, cut cloud costs, and reduce maintenance overhead, especially when internal resources are limited. DevOps and Platform Engineers can rapidly establish their own Internal Developer Platform within days. Free plan available.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Gearset
gearset.com
Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver higher-quality projects. Thousands of Salesforce professionals use Gearset, and have shipped millions of deployments, run billions of automated tests, and backed up billions of records. With inbuilt intelligence that solves the fundamental challenges of Salesforce DevOps, Gearset is a uniquely reliable solution trusted by more than 2000 companies, including McKesson, Accenture and IBM.
Jenkins
jenkins.io
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is the worlds largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineering teams work, and how their code runs. Companies like Spotify, Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and BuzzFeed use us to improve engineering team productivity, release better products, and get to market faster.
Buddy
buddy.works
Get back your time with Buddy’s delivery pipelines that eliminate repeatable tasks in your daily development. Automatically build & ship web projects on a single git push, on click, or recurrently. Easily define your own delivery process just like you build a house of bricks: from builds and tests, to deployments, custom scripts, and website monitoring. Bring the newest tech to your team’s stack with native Docker support: containers, microservices, Kubernetes deployments, and more.
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise serves mobile application developers navigating the ever-changing landscape of app development, testing, and app store release. Transcending the boundaries of traditional CI/CD platforms, Bitrise accelerates release cycles without compromising app quality. Bitrise boosts developer experience with its fully managed, mobile-first DevOps solutions, supercharged by a CI-agnostic remote build caching platform. Customer include chart-toppers like Reddit, Grindr, Equinox, GoDaddy, Careem, Buffer, Sixt and many more.
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Plan smarter, collaborate better, and ship faster with Azure DevOps Services, formerly known as Visual Studio Team Services. Get agile tools, CI/CD, and more.