Top DevOps Platforms - Mozambique
DevOps platforms equip teams with the necessary tools and automation capabilities to manage continuous delivery effectively. Continuous delivery is a development methodology focused on creating, testing, and releasing software quickly and agilely. These platforms support continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD), automating various development tasks to establish a robust delivery pipeline. By using DevOps platforms, teams can ensure that their continuous delivery processes are clearly defined, fully automated, and easily manageable within a unified framework, fostering an efficient agile DevOps environment. These platforms often encompass the complete functionalities of application release orchestration and build automation software, facilitating the native management, automation, and execution of CI/CD processes.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Plan smarter, collaborate better, and ship faster with Azure DevOps Services, formerly known as Visual Studio Team Services. Get agile tools, CI/CD, and more.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is the worlds largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineeri...
Jenkins
jenkins.io
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise serves mobile application developers navigating the ever-changing landscape of app development, testing, and app store release. Transcending the boundaries of traditional CI/CD platforms, Bitrise accelerates release cycles without compromising app quality. Bitrise boosts developer experience...
Buddy
buddy.works
Get back your time with Buddy’s delivery pipelines that eliminate repeatable tasks in your daily development. Automatically build & ship web projects on a single git push, on click, or recurrently. Easily define your own delivery process just like you build a house of bricks: from builds and tests, ...
Gearset
gearset.com
Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver...
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
Codefresh
codefresh.io
Codefresh is a next-generation CI/CD for modern applications. We help you automate from code to cloud with lightning-fast builds and Canary and Blue/Green GitOps deployments. DevOps teams from GoodRx, Monday.com, Deloitte, and more depend on Codefresh to build and deploy their software in a safe and...
Appcircle
appcircle.io
Appcircle is a mobile ci/cd tool that simplifies mobile app development with a platform that automates building, testing, and deploying. Our tool supports popular frameworks, from React Native to Objective-C/Swift, and integrates with third-party services like Firebase and Amazon S3. Automate key op...
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintainin...
Qovery
qovery.com
Qovery is the Internal Developer Platform that cuts noise for developers with paved paths to production. Testing, ephemeral environments, and drive action to improve software.
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead ...
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concen...
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is the fastest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform on the market, powering the world’s best engineering teams. Our aim is to make CI/CD practices more accessible to developers, provide a great user experience, and treat our customers as we’d like to be treated. After you p...
Gravity Cloud
gravitycloud.ai
Gravity is the fastest way to build and manage your cloud infrastructure. Gravity's Internal Developer Platform enables engineering teams to run software on your cloud with no-code automation, and guardrails at reduced cloud costs
Cycleops
cycleops.io
Dev and Ops Collaboration In Practice Enable your development teams to automate deployments of the code they write daily. The synergy of Agile methodologies and enhanced productivity has never been easier to integrate within your organization! Easy access to automation tools through UI or CLI Cycleo...
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is an end-to-end security platform that makes AppSec easier for both security and development teams. We scan, detect, and provide real-time guidance to fix vulnerabilities early. Trusted by hundreds of teams around the world to build safer apps, GuardRails integrates seamlessly into the d...
Launchable
launchableinc.com
Launchable's Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics resolves conventional bug triage obstacles by pinpointing and concentrating on the most critical issues. Think of Launchable as your AI co-pilot for streamlining the process of identifying, categorizing, and handling test failures, ultimately expedit...
Randoli
randoli.io
App Director is a platform engineering solution for companies building modern software using kubernetes on cloud native. The platform accelerates developer productivity through the use of golden paths to enable them to focus on writing great software and business needs. DevOps teams gain automation ...
ActiveState
activestate.com
Automatically build Python, Perl and Tcl runtimes for Windows, Linux and Mac, or download one of our popular pre-built ActivePython, ActivePerl or ActiveTcl distributions. ActiveState has been creating innovative tools for developers for more than 20 years, including our popular open source language...
Cloudsmith
cloudsmith.com
Cloudsmith is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that acts as the single source of truth for software everywhere. We help organizations reliably manage the dependencies, deployment and distribution of their software stack in one centralized place, ensuring their software supply chain remains se...
Flosum
flosum.com
A truly complete solution: Flosum is a complete end-to-end Native DevOps solution that handles the full development lifecycle including merging components, version control, continuous deployments, static code analysis, user story management & regression testing. What Makes Flosum Different? Better V...
CloudBees
cloudbees.com
The Complete DevOps Platform. CloudBees empowers your software delivery teams to transform your business. CloudBees platform brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to: Create fast with scalable repeatable workflows. Continuously improve customer experiences by prog...
Zeet
zeet.co
The Cloud Companion for Kubernetes & Terraform. A CI/CD & Deployment platform that helps you operate your cloud: - Go multi-cloud in your AWS, Linode, CoreWeave, GCP, and more - Track changes being made to your services and by whom - Get cluster crash alerts in your slack - Create preview environ...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...