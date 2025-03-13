Top Desktop Publishing Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Desktop publishing software enables users to create and publish page designs and various printed materials with a professional touch. These tools help in designing layouts of text and graphic files for print or digital formats, focusing on materials such as magazines, blogs, ebooks, newspapers, and other online publications. These solutions often include a library of premade templates and user-friendly features that require no prior editing skills, making them suitable for both experienced and novice designers. The software may also offer drag-and-drop page builders along with editing and design features, allowing users to create custom and unique layouts for specific needs. Once designed, these layouts can be easily exported in a variety of formats.
Submit New App
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design app that enables users to create visuals like posters, presentations, and social media graphics using templates and a drag-and-drop interface.
PosterMyWall
postermywall.com
PosterMyWall is a design app for creating customizable graphics, videos, and emails using templates, suitable for businesses and organizations.
VistaCreate
create.vista.com
VistaCreate is a user-friendly graphic design platform that enables users to create professional visual content using templates and animation tools.
Desygner
desygner.com
Desygner is a graphic design tool that allows users, regardless of design experience, to create and customize various visual content across multiple platforms.
Designrr
designrr.io
Designrr is a cloud-based app that transforms various media into ebooks, PDFs, and flipbooks, offering content conversion and publishing tools.
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is a cloud-based platform for creating videos, logos, websites, and designs using templates and an intuitive editor, catering to users without design experience.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that helps users create infographics, reports, and visual content using customizable templates, enabling effective communication of complex information.
Template.net
template.net
Template.net offers customizable templates for documents, presentations, and more, helping users efficiently create professional materials.
Marq
marq.com
Marq is a web-based graphic design tool that enables users to create branded content like brochures and flyers with templates and collaboration features.
Picmaker
picmaker.com
Picmaker is an AI-powered graphic design app for creating social media content, allowing users to design, schedule posts, and analyze performance with ease.
Curvenote
curvenote.com
Curvenote is a collaborative writing tool for technical content, enabling real-time editing, feedback incorporation, and export to journal templates.
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a cloud-based design platform for creating marketing materials and responsive websites using templates and drag-and-drop tools.
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper converts printed catalogs into interactive digital formats, enabling shopping via email, WhatsApp, or ecommerce integration.
Publitas
publitas.com
Publitas is a digital publishing platform that transforms static documents into interactive, web-based publications, enhancing reader engagement and analytics.
Smore
smore.com
Smore is a user-friendly online tool for creating customizable newsletters and presentations, focusing on education, with easy sharing and analytics features.
Curated
curated.co
Curated is an app that helps you create customizable email newsletters that are visually appealing and compatible with all email clients.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.