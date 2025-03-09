Top Desktop Publishing Software - Uzbekistan

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Desktop publishing software enables users to create and publish page designs and various printed materials with a professional touch. These tools help in designing layouts of text and graphic files for print or digital formats, focusing on materials such as magazines, blogs, ebooks, newspapers, and other online publications. These solutions often include a library of premade templates and user-friendly features that require no prior editing skills, making them suitable for both experienced and novice designers. The software may also offer drag-and-drop page builders along with editing and design features, allowing users to create custom and unique layouts for specific needs. Once designed, these layouts can be easily exported in a variety of formats.
Submit New App
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design app that enables users to create visuals like posters, presentations, and social media graphics using templates and a drag-and-drop interface.
Desygner
desygner.com
Desygner is a graphic design tool that allows users, regardless of design experience, to create and customize various visual content across multiple platforms.
VistaCreate
create.vista.com
VistaCreate is a user-friendly graphic design platform that enables users to create professional visual content using templates and animation tools.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
Designrr
designrr.io
Designrr is a cloud-based app that transforms various media into ebooks, PDFs, and flipbooks, offering content conversion and publishing tools.
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is a cloud-based platform for creating videos, logos, websites, and designs using templates and an intuitive editor, catering to users without design experience.
PosterMyWall
postermywall.com
PosterMyWall is a design app for creating customizable graphics, videos, and emails using templates, suitable for businesses and organizations.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
Marq
marq.com
Marq (formerly Lucidpress) helps anyone within an organization to meet the ever-growing demand for content. Propel your organization forward, and seamlessly align your creative team's vision with your sales and marketing teams' hustle. With Marq, you can create brochures, flyers, social media, posters, business cards, and more. Because of its drag-and-drop templates and collaborative features, it has become a go-to tool for today's busy marketers. Marq allows you to lock-down branding, automate content, and export through many social/digital and print channels.
Smore
smore.com
Smore is a collaborative newsletter tool, with a focus on ease of use, beautiful and meaningful results, integrations and simple automation.
Template.net
template.net
Beautifully Designed, Easily Editable Templates to Get your Work Done Faster & Smarter. Simply Browse, Search, Save & Download our Easy to use Templates.
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a template-based creation and editing tool where anyone — even with no design experience — can produce professional-quality marketing materials for their business. A drag-and-drop editor allows for an agile creation of social media posts, e-books, display banner ads, slide presentations, and more. Xara automatically imports your colors, logos, font styles so you can focus on your message while knowing the branding and design elements are sorted.
Curvenote
curvenote.com
Curvenote is a collaborative writing tool designed for open-science and reproducibility. Create and edit technical content in real-time — including equations, references, figures, and interactive plots from Jupyter — work iteratively, incorporate feedback, then export to any journal template.
Publitas
publitas.com
Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting a brand with the second group requires something more... and that's what Publitas provides. It offers an immersive, shoppable experience designed to inspire shoppers while complementing an online store, offline store, and eCommerce objectives. A customer has reported conversion rates from 40% to as much as 308% higher from their 'just browsing' audience when they viewed a Publitas publication. Over 2000 customers—including leading retailers such as METRO Cash & Carry, Crate & Barrel, and Williams-Sonoma—publish their catalogs online with Publitas to increase their reach and conversion. As an employer, Publitas cares about people and impact. This means that results matter more than hours spent. It wants everyone to work on their own terms and enjoy life as a digital nomad. Travel the globe or simply work from a trusty sofa. A user can connect remotely and be fully location independent. If a user gets more out of their day, so does Publitas! It values every individual and focuses on helping them find and improve their strengths and passions. During the hiring process, it ensures that candidates get real working experience in the position they're applying for. They will go through a sample of challenges and meet their future team members. Publitas likes to see itself as a diverse and international sports team, where each individual excels in their preferred playing position. To hire the best person with the right skills and cultural fit, it hires across the globe.
Picmaker
picmaker.com
Picmaker - The smart AI-powered social media platform! With 1M+ users and counting, Picmaker is the ultimate all-in-one solution for businesses and individuals looking to boost their social presence. Discover trending topics, create stunning designs, schedule posts, engage the audience, and analyze metrics - all in one place. Plus, Picmaker's AI features help you with endless design suggestions, smart post captions, the best time to publish, trending content and staying ahead of the competition.
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated with your ecommerce webshop. The iPaper platform is built to fit your business and we offer advanced features to fully automate your setup.
Curated
curated.co
Deliver stunning email newsletters your readers actually enjoy. Our rock solid (customizable) template looks great in every email client, so you can focus on content, not design.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.