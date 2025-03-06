Find the right software and services.
Desktop publishing software enables users to create and publish page designs and various printed materials with a professional touch. These tools help in designing layouts of text and graphic files for print or digital formats, focusing on materials such as magazines, blogs, ebooks, newspapers, and other online publications. These solutions often include a library of premade templates and user-friendly features that require no prior editing skills, making them suitable for both experienced and novice designers. The software may also offer drag-and-drop page builders along with editing and design features, allowing users to create custom and unique layouts for specific needs. Once designed, these layouts can be easily exported in a variety of formats.
Canva
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platform is free to use and offers paid subscriptions like Canva Pro and Canva for Enterprise for additional functionality. Users can also pay for physical products to be printed and shipped.As of 2019, Canva raised at a $3.2 billion valuation and had over 20 million users across 190 countries.In June 2020, Canva raised $60 million at a valuation of $6 billion. This almost doubled its last valuation in 2019.
PosterMyWall
PosterMyWall makes it fast and easy for small businesses to compete with their better-funded competitors. Our complete suite of marketing tools includes graphic and video design, email campaigns, and multiple publishing options. Choose from over one million professionally designed, easily customizable, graphic, email, and video templates. Customers use PosterMyWall to design menus, ads, graphics, emails, newsletters, and videos – which they can print, post directly to social media, send as an email campaign, embed in a website, publish as a web page, or run as digital signage content. Join millions of businesses and organizations from across the globe in making ideas happen with PosterMyWall.
Desygner
A Graphic Design Tool for non-designers. Content creation for everyone. Join over 20 million people and 60 thousand businesses using Desygner. Design content such as social media posts, ads, presentations, business cards, flyers, and more. Desygner´s leading enterprise design automation solution helps organisations to create, customize and disseminate on-brand content that are compliant to global governance & auditability. The end-to-end brand management platform saves time and cost to remove design bottlenecks enabling employees with minimum to no-design skills to securely create & share content that is aligned to corporate brand guidelines and content governance. The Gold Coast headquartered Australian tech company founded in 2016, Desygner is one of the fastest growing martech companies today with over 30 million users spread across 200,000 businesses worldwide.
VistaCreate
VistaCreate is a graphic design platform where everyone can create designs that look like they took hours, in minutes. VistaCreate is a member of Vista family of products. Together, VistaCreate, 99Designs by Vista, and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print partnership, elevating small businesses’ presence in physical and digital spaces and empowering them to achieve success. VistaCreate helps small businesses easily craft professional and unique social and digital content. 99Designs by Vista allows business owners to partner with professional designers to craft the perfect logo, website, packaging, or branded assets. VistaPrint enables small businesses to print everything they need from brochures and stickers to packaging and signage.
Renderforest
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a design team. The tool allows you to craft high-resolution, custom logos tailored for different needs and download them in just a few clicks. Use realistic mockups to display your design on various objects and layouts. From the ever-growing library of ready-to-use mockup templates, select the one you like the most, upload your files, alter the colors, and get high-quality visuals. The video editor allows you to make studio-quality explainer animations, logo reveals, intros, slideshows, and many other types of videos without any technical skills. All you need to do is browse the video template library, choose your favorite one, edit it right in the browser, and have an engaging video ready in a blink. Create responsive and modern websites without any coding knowledge. Assemble a website from scratch or edit the pre-designed templates using the built-in tools. Customize your website to your heart's content, see how it looks on different devices, and publish it with a single click. Use the intuitive tools of the graphic maker to design impressive Go through the categories of ready-to-use design packs, pick a template, customize it, and download your file.
Designrr
Upload any web page, MS Word, Video, Podcast or YouTube and it will create a stunning ebook and convert it to pdf, epub, Kindle or Flipbook. Quick and Easy to use. Full Training, 24x7 Support and Facebook Group Included. Designrr is an all-in-one platform used for creating ebooks, flipbooks, PDFs, web pages, show notes, and video transcripts from your uploaded media. This media can include videos, podcasts, PDFs, blog posts, and even Facebook posts. After uploading your content, Designrr extracts it and turns it into your medium of choice. You’re able to upload a variety of content, from direct URL links to social media posts and more. Since Designrr is cloud-based software, you can use it across devices without downloading anything to any one device.
Curated
Deliver stunning email newsletters your readers actually enjoy. Our rock solid (customizable) template looks great in every email client, so you can focus on content, not design.
iPaper
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated with your ecommerce webshop. The iPaper platform is built to fit your business and we offer advanced features to fully automate your setup.
Picmaker
Picmaker - The smart AI-powered social media platform! With 1M+ users and counting, Picmaker is the ultimate all-in-one solution for businesses and individuals looking to boost their social presence. Discover trending topics, create stunning designs, schedule posts, engage the audience, and analyze metrics - all in one place. Plus, Picmaker's AI features help you with endless design suggestions, smart post captions, the best time to publish, trending content and staying ahead of the competition.
Publitas
Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting a brand with the second group requires something more... and that's what Publitas provides. It offers an immersive, shoppable experience designed to inspire shoppers while complementing an online store, offline store, and eCommerce objectives. A customer has reported conversion rates from 40% to as much as 308% higher from their 'just browsing' audience when they viewed a Publitas publication. Over 2000 customers—including leading retailers such as METRO Cash & Carry, Crate & Barrel, and Williams-Sonoma—publish their catalogs online with Publitas to increase their reach and conversion. As an employer, Publitas cares about people and impact. This means that results matter more than hours spent. It wants everyone to work on their own terms and enjoy life as a digital nomad. Travel the globe or simply work from a trusty sofa. A user can connect remotely and be fully location independent. If a user gets more out of their day, so does Publitas! It values every individual and focuses on helping them find and improve their strengths and passions. During the hiring process, it ensures that candidates get real working experience in the position they're applying for. They will go through a sample of challenges and meet their future team members. Publitas likes to see itself as a diverse and international sports team, where each individual excels in their preferred playing position. To hire the best person with the right skills and cultural fit, it hires across the globe.
Xara Cloud
Xara Cloud is a template-based creation and editing tool where anyone — even with no design experience — can produce professional-quality marketing materials for their business. A drag-and-drop editor allows for an agile creation of social media posts, e-books, display banner ads, slide presentations, and more. Xara automatically imports your colors, logos, font styles so you can focus on your message while knowing the branding and design elements are sorted.
Template.net
Beautifully Designed, Easily Editable Templates to Get your Work Done Faster & Smarter. Simply Browse, Search, Save & Download our Easy to use Templates.
Smore
Smore is a collaborative newsletter tool, with a focus on ease of use, beautiful and meaningful results, integrations and simple automation.
Visme
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner, Nationwide, and 15 million other users utilize Visme as the content creation tool to tell and present their stories and translate boring data into engaging Visuals. Work individually or as a team to collaborate. Publish online, embed to your site, or download for offline use. Users can collaborate, organize the project data in folders and provide role-based permissions to related teams or individuals. Moreover, Visme comes with several automation features for publishing and display, that allow the publishers to set the times to automate the online presentations and analytics to track the effectiveness of the published content.
Venngage
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
Wondershare PDFelement
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way for users of all types to create, edit, convert, and esign PDF documents, all within a user-friendly interface.
Marq
Marq (formerly Lucidpress) helps anyone within an organization to meet the ever-growing demand for content. Propel your organization forward, and seamlessly align your creative team's vision with your sales and marketing teams' hustle. With Marq, you can create brochures, flyers, social media, posters, business cards, and more. Because of its drag-and-drop templates and collaborative features, it has become a go-to tool for today's busy marketers. Marq allows you to lock-down branding, automate content, and export through many social/digital and print channels.
Curvenote
Curvenote is a collaborative writing tool designed for open-science and reproducibility. Create and edit technical content in real-time — including equations, references, figures, and interactive plots from Jupyter — work iteratively, incorporate feedback, then export to any journal template.
