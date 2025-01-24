Top Desktop Publishing Software - Saudi Arabia

Publitas

publitas.com

Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting a brand with the second group requires something more... and that's what Publitas provides. It offers an immersive, shoppable experience designed to inspire shoppers while complementing an online store, offline store, and eCommerce objectives. A customer has reported conversion rates from 40% to as much as 308% higher from their 'just browsing' audience when they viewed a Publitas publication. Over 2000 customers—including leading retailers such as METRO Cash & Carry, Crate & Barrel, and Williams-Sonoma—publish their catalogs online with Publitas to increase their reach and conversion. As an employer, Publitas cares about people and impact. This means that results matter more than hours spent. It wants everyone to work on their own terms and enjoy life as a digital nomad. Travel the globe or simply work from a trusty sofa. A user can connect remotely and be fully location independent. If a user gets more out of their day, so does Publitas! It values every individual and focuses on helping them find and improve their strengths and passions. During the hiring process, it ensures that candidates get real working experience in the position they're applying for. They will go through a sample of challenges and meet their future team members. Publitas likes to see itself as a diverse and international sports team, where each individual excels in their preferred playing position. To hire the best person with the right skills and cultural fit, it hires across the globe.