App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Desktop Publishing Software - Albania
Desktop publishing software enables users to create and publish page designs and various printed materials with a professional touch. These tools help in designing layouts of text and graphic files for print or digital formats, focusing on materials such as magazines, blogs, ebooks, newspapers, and other online publications. These solutions often include a library of premade templates and user-friendly features that require no prior editing skills, making them suitable for both experienced and novice designers. The software may also offer drag-and-drop page builders along with editing and design features, allowing users to create custom and unique layouts for specific needs. Once designed, these layouts can be easily exported in a variety of formats.
Submit New App
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
VistaCreate
create.vista.com
VistaCreate (ex-Crello) is a graphic design platform where anyone can quickly create engaging projects for any industry or occasion — design skills are optional. Start with selecting from 150K+ professionally designed templates that are already preformatted and customizable. Quickly edit, resize, an...
PosterMyWall
postermywall.com
PosterMyWall makes it fast and easy for small businesses to compete with their better-funded competitors. Our complete suite of marketing tools includes graphic and video design, email campaigns, and multiple publishing options. Choose from over one million professionally designed, easily customizab...
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way...
Desygner
desygner.com
A Graphic Design Tool for non-designers. Content creation for everyone. Join over 20 million people and 60 thousand businesses using Desygner. Design content such as social media posts, ads, presentations, business cards, flyers, and more.
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a...
Designrr
designrr.io
Upload any web page, MS Word, Video, Podcast or YouTube and it will create a stunning ebook and convert it to pdf, epub, Kindle or Flipbook. Quick and Easy to use. Full Training, 24x7 Support and Facebook Group Included.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and develo...
Marq
marq.com
Marq (formerly Lucidpress) helps anyone within an organization to meet the ever-growing demand for content. Propel your organization forward, and seamlessly align your creative team's vision with your sales and marketing teams' hustle. With Marq, you can create brochures, flyers, social media, poste...
Template.net
template.net
Beautifully Designed, Easily Editable Templates to Get your Work Done Faster & Smarter. Simply Browse, Search, Save & Download our Easy to use Templates.
Curvenote
curvenote.com
Curvenote is a collaborative writing tool designed for open-science and reproducibility. Create and edit technical content in real-time — including equations, references, figures, and interactive plots from Jupyter — work iteratively, incorporate feedback, then export to any journal template.
Picmaker
picmaker.com
Picmaker - The smart AI-powered social media platform! With 1M+ users and counting, Picmaker is the ultimate all-in-one solution for businesses and individuals looking to boost their social presence. Discover trending topics, create stunning designs, schedule posts, engage the audience, and analyz...
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a template-based creation and editing tool where anyone — even with no design experience — can produce professional-quality marketing materials for their business. A drag-and-drop editor allows for an agile creation of social media posts, e-books, display banner ads, slide presentation...
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated ...
Publitas
publitas.com
Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting your brand with the second group requires so...
Smore
smore.com
Smore is a collaborative newsletter tool, with a focus on ease of use, beautiful and meaningful results, integrations and simple automation.
Curated
curated.co
Deliver stunning email newsletters your readers actually enjoy. Our rock solid (customizable) template looks great in every email client, so you can focus on content, not design.