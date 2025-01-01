App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Desk Booking Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Desk Booking Software

Desk booking solutions simplify the process of reserving individual desks in a workspace. These tools allow employees to view and reserve available desks across a company’s floor plan, which is often interactive and features 3D visuals and immersive elements to help users explore their workspace. Desk booking software is commonly used in hybrid workplace models, where employees have the flexibility to choose which days they work in the office and which days they work remotely. However, this software can be used with both fixed (assigned) and open (unassigned) floor plans, making it an ideal solution for companies with both full-time office-based and hybrid employees. Desk booking software enables businesses to allocate specific areas of the office for certain teams or departments, enhancing collaboration among in-office employees. Administrators can use these products to book desks on behalf of users, restrict which desks or areas are available for booking, and monitor usage through workplace analytics. Access to workplace analytics allows businesses to make informed decisions about office layout and utilization needs. Many desk booking solutions are available through mobile apps, making it easy for employees to book desks on the go.

Submit New App


Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.

Envoy

Envoy

envoy.com

Envoy Workplace is a management tool for booking desks, meeting rooms, and managing deliveries, providing unified occupancy analytics for optimized workplace efficiency.

Robin

Robin

robinpowered.com

Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.

deskbird

deskbird

deskbird.com

Deskbird is a user-friendly app for booking desks, meeting rooms, and resources in the office, facilitating hybrid work and team collaboration.

Desk.ly

Desk.ly

desk.ly

Desk.ly is a workspace management app that enables users to reserve desks and meeting rooms, optimizing office layout and resource allocation.

Yoffix

Yoffix

yoffix.com

Yoffix is an app that helps manage desk and room bookings for hybrid work environments, integrating with tools like Microsoft Teams and offering 3D floor plans and usage analytics.

OfficeRnD

OfficeRnD

officernd.com

OfficeRnD is a coworking management platform that simplifies operations, automates billing, manages member profiles, and provides insights into space utilization.

Tribeloo

Tribeloo

tribeloo.com

Tribeloo is a desk booking app for hybrid workplaces that helps employees reserve workspaces, manage hot desking, and improve office collaboration.

Optix

Optix

optixapp.com

Optix is a mobile management system for coworking spaces, offering tools for bookings, invoicing, member management, and community engagement.

Comeen

Comeen

comeen.com

Comeen Play is a digital signage platform for enterprises to broadcast and manage content for internal communication across various devices.

Joan

Joan

getjoan.com

Joan is a workspace management app that organizes rooms, desks, assets, and visitors, providing insights and easy integration with existing systems while using energy-efficient displays.

m-work

m-work

m-work.co

m-work is a workspace management app that streamlines coordination between remote and office work, offering real-time presence tracking and workspace booking.

Whatspot

Whatspot

whatspot.app

Whatspot is a workspace management app for booking desks, rooms, and parking spaces, providing real-time insights and detailed usage reports for effective resource management.

Matrix Booking

Matrix Booking

matrixbooking.com

Matrix Booking is an office booking system that helps organizations manage hot desks, meeting rooms, and resources efficiently.

Dibsido

Dibsido

dibsido.com

Dibsido is an office management app that simplifies workspace bookings for hybrid teams, allowing users to reserve desks, parking, and meeting rooms easily.

Nibol

Nibol

nibol.com

Nibol is an app for managing office spaces, allowing users to book desks and meeting rooms in various locations, facilitating hybrid and co-working environments.

Zynq

Zynq

zynq.io

Zynq is an office space management platform that optimizes workspace usage through desk booking, visitor management, and analytics for data-driven decision-making.

zapfloor

zapfloor

zapfloor.com

Zapfloor is a workspace management app that streamlines office operations with desk booking, space management, and real-time availability for hybrid work environments.

Workipelago

Workipelago

workipelago.com

Workipelago is a hybrid workspace platform that integrates physical and virtual work environments, enabling teams to manage and collaborate effectively across locations.

UrSpayce

UrSpayce

urspayce.com

UrSpayce is a cloud-based software that helps businesses manage workplaces and hybrid workforces, streamlining operations for employees, visitors, and vendors.

Archie

Archie

archieapp.co

Archie is a workspace management app for booking rooms, managing visitors, and tracking workspace analytics, integrating with various productivity and access control tools.

Nexudus

Nexudus

nexudus.com

Nexudus is a management platform for coworking spaces that automates tasks like bookings, billing, and events, ensuring efficient operations and member engagement.

Tactic

Tactic

gettactic.com

Tactic is a workplace management platform that helps organize office visits, integrating with tools like Google and Microsoft 365 for streamlined workflows.

UnSpot

UnSpot

unspot.com

UnSpot is an office management app for booking desks and meeting rooms, integrating with calendars for efficient workspace use and scheduling.

Eden Workplace

Eden Workplace

eden.io

Eden Workplace is a SaaS platform that simplifies office operations with tools for desk booking, visitor management, ticketing, and room scheduling, enhancing workplace efficiency.

Appspace

Appspace

appspace.com

Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.

Calven

Calven

calven.com

Calven is a workplace tech platform that enhances employee experience and optimizes office operations for hybrid work environments.

MAPIQ

MAPIQ

mapiq.com

Mapiq is a platform for managing office spaces, allowing users to reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, and providing insights into workspace usage.

Wayleadr

Wayleadr

wayleadr.com

Wayleadr is a facility management app that simplifies navigation, parking, access control, and occupancy tracking with interactive maps and real-time updates.

Nspace

Nspace

getnspace.com

Nspace simplifies desk and space booking in hybrid workplaces, allowing employees to reserve workspaces and manage office layouts efficiently.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.