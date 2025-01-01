Top Desk Booking Software

Find the right software and services.
Desk booking solutions simplify the process of reserving individual desks in a workspace. These tools allow employees to view and reserve available desks across a company’s floor plan, which is often interactive and features 3D visuals and immersive elements to help users explore their workspace. Desk booking software is commonly used in hybrid workplace models, where employees have the flexibility to choose which days they work in the office and which days they work remotely. However, this software can be used with both fixed (assigned) and open (unassigned) floor plans, making it an ideal solution for companies with both full-time office-based and hybrid employees. Desk booking software enables businesses to allocate specific areas of the office for certain teams or departments, enhancing collaboration among in-office employees. Administrators can use these products to book desks on behalf of users, restrict which desks or areas are available for booking, and monitor usage through workplace analytics. Access to workplace analytics allows businesses to make informed decisions about office layout and utilization needs. Many desk booking solutions are available through mobile apps, making it easy for employees to book desks on the go.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is a management tool for booking desks, meeting rooms, and managing deliveries, providing unified occupancy analytics for optimized workplace efficiency.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.
deskbird
deskbird.com
Deskbird is a user-friendly app for booking desks, meeting rooms, and resources in the office, facilitating hybrid work and team collaboration.
Desk.ly
desk.ly
Desk.ly is a workspace management app that enables users to reserve desks and meeting rooms, optimizing office layout and resource allocation.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Yoffix is an app that helps manage desk and room bookings for hybrid work environments, integrating with tools like Microsoft Teams and offering 3D floor plans and usage analytics.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a coworking management platform that simplifies operations, automates billing, manages member profiles, and provides insights into space utilization.
Tribeloo
tribeloo.com
Tribeloo is a desk booking app for hybrid workplaces that helps employees reserve workspaces, manage hot desking, and improve office collaboration.
Optix
optixapp.com
Optix is a mobile management system for coworking spaces, offering tools for bookings, invoicing, member management, and community engagement.
Comeen
comeen.com
Comeen Play is a digital signage platform for enterprises to broadcast and manage content for internal communication across various devices.
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a workspace management app that organizes rooms, desks, assets, and visitors, providing insights and easy integration with existing systems while using energy-efficient displays.
m-work
m-work.co
m-work is a workspace management app that streamlines coordination between remote and office work, offering real-time presence tracking and workspace booking.
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Whatspot is a workspace management app for booking desks, rooms, and parking spaces, providing real-time insights and detailed usage reports for effective resource management.
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking is an office booking system that helps organizations manage hot desks, meeting rooms, and resources efficiently.
Dibsido
dibsido.com
Dibsido is an office management app that simplifies workspace bookings for hybrid teams, allowing users to reserve desks, parking, and meeting rooms easily.
Nibol
nibol.com
Nibol is an app for managing office spaces, allowing users to book desks and meeting rooms in various locations, facilitating hybrid and co-working environments.
Zynq
zynq.io
Zynq is an office space management platform that optimizes workspace usage through desk booking, visitor management, and analytics for data-driven decision-making.
zapfloor
zapfloor.com
Zapfloor is a workspace management app that streamlines office operations with desk booking, space management, and real-time availability for hybrid work environments.
Workipelago
workipelago.com
Workipelago is a hybrid workspace platform that integrates physical and virtual work environments, enabling teams to manage and collaborate effectively across locations.
UrSpayce
urspayce.com
UrSpayce is a cloud-based software that helps businesses manage workplaces and hybrid workforces, streamlining operations for employees, visitors, and vendors.
Archie
archieapp.co
Archie is a workspace management app for booking rooms, managing visitors, and tracking workspace analytics, integrating with various productivity and access control tools.
Nexudus
nexudus.com
Nexudus is a management platform for coworking spaces that automates tasks like bookings, billing, and events, ensuring efficient operations and member engagement.
Tactic
gettactic.com
Tactic is a workplace management platform that helps organize office visits, integrating with tools like Google and Microsoft 365 for streamlined workflows.
UnSpot
unspot.com
UnSpot is an office management app for booking desks and meeting rooms, integrating with calendars for efficient workspace use and scheduling.
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden Workplace is a SaaS platform that simplifies office operations with tools for desk booking, visitor management, ticketing, and room scheduling, enhancing workplace efficiency.
Appspace
appspace.com
Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.
Calven
calven.com
Calven is a workplace tech platform that enhances employee experience and optimizes office operations for hybrid work environments.
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a platform for managing office spaces, allowing users to reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, and providing insights into workspace usage.
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
Wayleadr is a facility management app that simplifies navigation, parking, access control, and occupancy tracking with interactive maps and real-time updates.
Nspace
getnspace.com
Nspace simplifies desk and space booking in hybrid workplaces, allowing employees to reserve workspaces and manage office layouts efficiently.
