Top Desk Booking Software - El Salvador

Desk booking solutions simplify the process of reserving individual desks in a workspace. These tools allow employees to view and reserve available desks across a company’s floor plan, which is often interactive and features 3D visuals and immersive elements to help users explore their workspace. Desk booking software is commonly used in hybrid workplace models, where employees have the flexibility to choose which days they work in the office and which days they work remotely. However, this software can be used with both fixed (assigned) and open (unassigned) floor plans, making it an ideal solution for companies with both full-time office-based and hybrid employees. Desk booking software enables businesses to allocate specific areas of the office for certain teams or departments, enhancing collaboration among in-office employees. Administrators can use these products to book desks on behalf of users, restrict which desks or areas are available for booking, and monitor usage through workplace analytics. Access to workplace analytics allows businesses to make informed decisions about office layout and utilization needs. Many desk booking solutions are available through mobile apps, making it easy for employees to book desks on the go.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is easy to set-up (just few hours), intuitive to use, customizable and perfectly integrated with Microsoft Teams and Slack. Our office management app is an intuitive solution designed to optimize workspace utilization, boost team productivity, and offer flexibility in today’s dynamic work environment. It caters to businesses of all sizes, from small teams to large corporations. Yoffix offers everything you need to master hybrid work: - Scheduling of office and remote days to motivate employees to come back to the office - Interactive 3D floor plans - Restricted access option for any office resources - Desk booking with 1-2 clicks (hourly, weekly repeatable, or multiple-day bookings) - Check who's in the office tomorrow and find your colleagues on-site - Room booking with 2-way sync with Outlook - Booking parking slots seamlessly integrated into desk booking UX - Team bookings to bring your teams together and optimize weekly office utilization - Workplace analytics and attendance statistics - Custom hybrid rules, office check-in & notifications. Manage your hybrid work easily within Microsoft Teams, integrated with AD and Outlook. Profit from additional integrations with your collaboration tools and HRIS and hardware add-ons (SpaceDisplay, RoomDisplay, Check-Ins). Benefits: - Desk booking that people love and use - Easy set-up within a few hours and intuitive onboarding - Full control over hybrid set-up and office attendance - >30-50% office space & cost optimization - GDPR and working council compliant - Free trial with no credit card required Choose Yoffix to foster growth, efficiency, and a satisfied workforce.
zapfloor
zapfloor.com
Zapfloor’s workspace management software takes workplace experience to the next level, offering members, tenants and teams a flexible workspace that leads to more satisfaction, collaboration, and well-being.
Workipelago
workipelago.com
Workipelago is a solution that combines physical and virtual workplaces in one platform. It is built around the people and will follow them wherever they work at or from. - You can create interactive floorplans of the workspaces - Maintain visibility and reach co-workers, associates across the organization - Here you can manage the flexible office space - book desks and meeting rooms - Gather remote or cross-functional teams in the virtual floors - Integrate with M365 via MS Teams app and Azure AD - or with other communication and authentication channels such as Google, LinkedIn, Zoom, Slack, etc. Workipelago is suitable for businesses and organizations as well as education bodies (schools, universities and etc.).
m-work
m-work.co
m-work is a workspace management solution that optimizes coordination between telecommuting and physical offices. Simple to use and integratable with your existing tools, our platform provides real-time visibility of team presence, facilitates workspace booking and generates valuable data for efficient planning. m-work is natively ntegrated with Teams, Outlook, GSuite and all HRIS to save time for every team member.
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking Ltd supports organisations to effectively manage and unlock the potential of their hot desks, meeting rooms and other bookable resources. Matrix Booking's office booking system provides world-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) resource booking and workplace collaboration software. Its design and advanced functionality enable organisations to optimise desk, resource, room, and estate usage.
Calven
calven.com
Meet Calven Welcome to the workplace tech platform powering the future of work by fusing together employee experience and workplace operations. Calven empowers employees, employers and team leaders by unlocking hybrid work, enabling amazing workplace experiences no matter where we work, and optimizing the office whenever it’s needed. We enable organizations to design, implement, manage and measure future of work policies and processes to create the best employee and office experience possible.
UrSpayce
urspayce.com
UrSpayce is a Cloud-based Integrated Workplace Management Software that helps businesses manage workplaces and Hybrid Workforces. It simplifies the life of Employees, Visitors, and Vendors through technology that drives end-to-end operations. UrSpayce is transforming today's workplaces with tomorrow's technology. Sign up for a free at UrSpayce.com and manage your work effectively.
Dibsido
dibsido.com
App for the daily running of your office. Manage your office and book desks, company cars, and parking spots in an easy-to-use app.
Tribeloo
tribeloo.com
Tribeloo is the easy-to-use desk booking solution to collaborate in the hybrid workplace. Change management is hard. Therefore, Tribeloo makes it easy to bring employees back together and optimize your hybrid workplace.- Easy set up and intuitive to use - Facilitate agile teams coming together at the office- Increase space utilization and reduce costs
Archie
archieapp.co
Archie powers thousands of modern offices and shared workspaces worldwide, offering an integrated solution that includes meeting room and desk booking, visitor management, workspace analytics, and coworking software. A modern UI, powerful admin features, and an unparalleled user experience set Archie apart from other solutions. Both SMBs and enterprises love Archie’s extensive features, which include visual floor plans, visitor logs, check-in and check-out tracking, meeting room scheduling, seat assignment, multi-location management, smart automations, real-time notifications, a white label mobile app, SSO and SCIM, an open API, and much, much more. Archie also natively integrates with productivity tools (Slack, Teams, Google Calendar, and more), physical access systems (Kisi, Brivo, Salto, and more), payment providers, accounting software (QuickBooks and Xero), WiFi networks (Cisco, Ubiquiti, Aruba, and more), and many other solutions. Whether you’re looking for room and desk booking to power your hybrid office, visitor management for efficiency and compliance, or the right software to grow your coworking business, Archie is the solution for you.
Nexudus
nexudus.com
Nexudus is the leading white-label platform built to help you manage and promote flexible working and coworking spaces, grow your client network and build a professional community around your space. Nexudus automates most of the tasks involved in managing flexible workspaces, saving time for you and your members. Nexudus combines a range of tools providing smart solutions for billing, accounting, lead tracking, member on-boarding, community management, event ticketing, managing deliveries, security and access systems and much more, all in a single platform. Based in London, UK but reaching clients globally, since 2012, Nexudus has helped over 2000 coworking spaces and flexible workspaces in over 90 countries to scale up and provide seamless experiences to members.
Nspace
getnspace.com
Nspace powers the hybrid workplace. Top companies like BDO, United Way, and Staples use Nspace to manage desk and space booking, plus welcome visitors to the office – all in one place. Nspace streamlines the process of reserving and utilizing workspaces, making it easy for employees to find and book the perfect spot among their colleagues. Optimize your office layout while improving employee productivity and boosting morale. Nspace has the features needed to efficiently manage your office spaces. Getting started is easy with our free tier.
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a comprehensive workplace management system designed to optimize workspace utilization, enhance employee productivity, and streamline various aspects of office administration. Why Joan: - Comprehensive solutions: Manage rooms, desks, assets, and visitors with ease. - Effortless installation: Simple setup without cables, wires, or construction. - Seamless integrations: Integrates smoothly with existing calendars and systems. - Data-driven insights: Gain valuable insights into workspace utilization. - User-friendly design: Easy onboarding, intuitive interface, and no extensive IT knowledge or training required. - Sustainable choice: Power-efficient E Ink® displays for reduced energy consumption.
Tactic
gettactic.com
Tactic is the #1 rated hybrid workplace management platform for one simple reason–our customers love us. Used by customers like Microsoft, United Nations, Grammarly, and Northwestern University, Tactic makes a trip to the office a delight. With integrations to Google, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom, our all-in-one solution is stitched elegantly into your daily workflow.
Optix
optixapp.com
Optix empowers today’s leading coworking operators to succeed with a design-led and easy-to-use technology platform. Automate your operations, engage your community, and grow your business with the Optix-powered experience.
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden is a comprehensive SaaS platform built to help Workplace, People Operations, and IT teams work wonders. Eden offers user-friendly workplace experience tools designed with the employee experience and new world of work in mind. The product suite includes Desk Booking, Visitor Management, Internal Ticketing, Room Scheduling, and Deliveries. Eden’s tools allow teams to consolidate all workplace experiences needs into one integrated platform, creating a delightful, simplified employee experience. Eden is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, Reshape and JLL. Eden’s mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone.
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE forever for 3 spaces and up to 15 users! Experience unparalleled efficiency with our intuitive platform for free and expand whenever you feel the need to scale. Our pricing is designed with scalability in mind, the plans offer a flexible pricing structure based on your usage. Benefit from: Interactive Maps, Mobile App, QR codes in Workplace, Easy Visitor Access, Approval process, Space utilization statistics. Streamline your space, simplify bookings, and optimize resource use, all while enhancing user experience. Choose Whatspot for a smarter, more organized workspace. What you get: Whatspot will quickly and easily help you to find a suitable date for a booking so that it does not clash with others. Instant bookings, On-the-Spot - Enable on-the-go, instant bookings with a simple scan, catering to the fast-paced needs of professionals Desks and space bookings made visual - Manage hot desk bookings easily using interactive floorplans. Create a working environment in which teams and individuals can work effectively. See in realtime which desks are available, who is in the office and where teammates are sitting. Make bookings available to the public - Allow visitors and external partners to book meeting rooms, desks and other shared company resources easily and without the need to create an account. All in your control. All bookings in one place - Have a perfect overview of all your own and your company's bookings in the form of a calendar or daily agenda. It is always at hand on your mobile phone, tablet or computer. Total control, real-time insight - Manage who can access the resources, approve or reject bookings. Keep track of the space usage in real-time, so you always know which resources are being used when and by whom. Detailed usage reports for accurate invoicing - Elevate your invoicing accuracy with our detailed usage reports. Whether it's billing for hot desks or meeting rooms, our software provides precise data, ensuring every hour is accounted for.
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible working policies, and create a seamless workplace experience.
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into smart, mapped and instantly accessible spaces, Wayleadr creates a frictionless arrival experience that enables all types of businesses to drive efficiencies that create harmony and increase productivity. Visit wayleadr.com today to see why today’s 21st-century companies like OpenAI, Uber and Sanofi are choosing Wayleadr to help their employees arrive easier.
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a colleague you want to sit with. Book a table or meeting room in one click. Plan your schedule around when the team will be in the office, without long discussions. Don’t miss the days when a colleague you want to talk to comes to the office. Find your way around offices or floors where you rarely visit. The system contains all the necessary integrations for ease of use, such as Active Directory, and Google and Exchange calendars.It also has a highly developed functionality for finding and booking meeting rooms, including placing displays at the front of the room. If a company even partially introduces flexible jobs, this gives people a choice, and the company the opportunity to increase staff without a costly relocation to another office. Don’t let hybrid work get in the way of working together. Give employees an easy way to manage their hybrid schedule, invite co-workers onsite, and book a nearby desk in one click, both from desktop or mobile app.
Nibol
nibol.com
Nibol is an easy-to-use app that combines an office management system with bookable workspaces. It gives employees the freedom to work from anywhere, whether that's the company's office, their home or a co-working space.
Comeen
comeen.com
Comeen Play is an Enterprise-grade digital signage platform for internal and operational communication. Made for large enterprises, the solution allows you to broadcast content to your teams in one click. Import or create your own content from templates and manage easily all user's rights from a modern dashboard. Comeen Play offers more than 60 integrations, including Google Slides, Microsoft PowerPoint, Salesforce, LumApps, and even YouTube: allowing your employees to have access to the best information, in real-time. Deploy our digital signage solution on ChromeOS, Windows, Android, or Samsung Smart Signage Platform. Hundreds of companies rely on Comeen Play, from fast-growing startups to large enterprises, such as Veolia, Sanofi, Imerys, or Sanmina.
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them communicate with their teams and modernize their hybrid workplace experiences. We are proud to help our customers deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance communications.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analytics for the most effective resource management.
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Teams app. That's why employees love it! - Bring people back to the office by letting them choose the right day to come in, avoid commute regret, and collaborate more efficiently. Employees can see when and if their colleagues will be in the office or working from home. - Enhance team collaboration and engagement in workplace by giving priority to in-person meetings, creating office events and setting reminders to book desk and meeting rooms. With 2 clicks, users can book resources, such as hot desks, meeting rooms, and parking spaces for office days. - Optimize office cost and reduce energy consumption through the powerful deskbird analytics. Limit the area of minimum usage and employ smarter cleaning to save ancilliary costs. The office analytics also provide data to find out optimum desk-sharing ratio. - Simplify office management by assigning desks and parking spots to specific employees, restrict access or give priority access to ensure a seamless hybrid work experience, integrate with MS Teams, Slack, HRIS tool, and more. deskbird is 100% GDPR compliant (ISO 27001 certified) with all the data being hosted and processed in EU. A simple yet powerful software solution like deskbird lets you manage hybrid work model successfully.
Desk.ly
desk.ly
► Easily manage office workstations online with desk.ly ✓ Simple & uncomplicated desk sharing solution ✓ Register now and test it for free!
Zynq
zynq.io
An all-in-one platform that helps offices, and it's people, use, manage and optimize their space. Zynq is empowering companies worldwide to embrace hybrid work through smart desk and room bookings, visitor management, health and vaccine screeners, collaboration tools and much more. Wraparound Enterprise Analytics give businesses the insights they need to take a data-first approach to important decisions. Trust by the best in various industries: Ferragamo, Shipbob, and LA Dodgers.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. Thousands of companies like RiotGames, Politico, TripAdvisor and rely on Robin’s workplace management platform to maximize productivity and reduce friction in the office. We help optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics.
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, book desks and meeting rooms, manage deliveries, and access accurate and unified workplace data in 16,000 locations around the globe by designing products that solve common workplace problems. Rely on smart, automated solutions to common workplace problems, like freeing up unused space and eliminating repetitive tasks. Not only does this allow you to make the most efficient use of your space and resources, it frees up your team’s time to focus on the work that matters. With Envoy’s intuitive technology that employees actually enjoy using, you can create a great workplace experience that fosters community and togetherness by making it easy for teams to coordinate working onsite. Unlike companies that offer disconnected workplace solutions and disparate (and often imprecise) data sources, Envoy’s platform provides accurate, comprehensive, and unified workplace data so you can make informed business decisions. Envoy’s integrated solutions pull data from multiple sources to ensure that you always have the most accurate data available. For more information, visit Envoy.com.
