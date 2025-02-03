Top Desk Booking Software - Singapore

Whatspot

whatspot.app

Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE forever for 3 spaces and up to 15 users! Experience unparalleled efficiency with our intuitive platform for free and expand whenever you feel the need to scale. Our pricing is designed with scalability in mind, the plans offer a flexible pricing structure based on your usage. Benefit from: Interactive Maps, Mobile App, QR codes in Workplace, Easy Visitor Access, Approval process, Space utilization statistics. Streamline your space, simplify bookings, and optimize resource use, all while enhancing user experience. Choose Whatspot for a smarter, more organized workspace. What you get: Whatspot will quickly and easily help you to find a suitable date for a booking so that it does not clash with others. Instant bookings, On-the-Spot - Enable on-the-go, instant bookings with a simple scan, catering to the fast-paced needs of professionals Desks and space bookings made visual - Manage hot desk bookings easily using interactive floorplans. Create a working environment in which teams and individuals can work effectively. See in realtime which desks are available, who is in the office and where teammates are sitting. Make bookings available to the public - Allow visitors and external partners to book meeting rooms, desks and other shared company resources easily and without the need to create an account. All in your control. All bookings in one place - Have a perfect overview of all your own and your company's bookings in the form of a calendar or daily agenda. It is always at hand on your mobile phone, tablet or computer. Total control, real-time insight - Manage who can access the resources, approve or reject bookings. Keep track of the space usage in real-time, so you always know which resources are being used when and by whom. Detailed usage reports for accurate invoicing - Elevate your invoicing accuracy with our detailed usage reports. Whether it's billing for hot desks or meeting rooms, our software provides precise data, ensuring every hour is accounted for.