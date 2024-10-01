App store for web apps
Top Desk Booking Software - Ethiopia
Desk booking solutions simplify the process of reserving individual desks in a workspace. These tools allow employees to view and reserve available desks across a company’s floor plan, which is often interactive and features 3D visuals and immersive elements to help users explore their workspace. Desk booking software is commonly used in hybrid workplace models, where employees have the flexibility to choose which days they work in the office and which days they work remotely. However, this software can be used with both fixed (assigned) and open (unassigned) floor plans, making it an ideal solution for companies with both full-time office-based and hybrid employees. Desk booking software enables businesses to allocate specific areas of the office for certain teams or departments, enhancing collaboration among in-office employees. Administrators can use these products to book desks on behalf of users, restrict which desks or areas are available for booking, and monitor usage through workplace analytics. Access to workplace analytics allows businesses to make informed decisions about office layout and utilization needs. Many desk booking solutions are available through mobile apps, making it easy for employees to book desks on the go.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, ...
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. ...
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Team...
Desk.ly
desk.ly
► Easily manage office workstations online with desk.ly ✓ Simple & uncomplicated desk sharing solution ✓ Register now and test it for free!
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analyt...
Comeen
comeen.com
Comeen Play is an Enterprise-grade digital signage platform for internal and operational communication. Made for large enterprises, the solution allows you to broadcast content to your teams in one click. Import or create your own content from templates and manage easily all user's rights from a mod...
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
m-work
m-work.co
m-work is a workspace management solution that optimizes coordination between telecommuting and physical offices. Simple to use and integratable with your existing tools, our platform provides real-time visibility of team presence, facilitates workspace booking and generates valuable data for effici...
Tribeloo
tribeloo.com
Tribeloo is the easy-to-use desk booking solution to collaborate in the hybrid workplace. Change management is hard. Therefore, Tribeloo makes it easy to bring employees back together and optimize your hybrid workplace.- Easy set up and intuitive to use - Facilitate agile teams coming together at t...
Nibol
nibol.com
Nibol is an easy-to-use app that combines an office management system with bookable workspaces. It gives employees the freedom to work from anywhere, whether that's the company's office, their home or a co-working space.
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden is a comprehensive SaaS platform built to help Workplace, People Operations, and IT teams work wonders. Eden offers user-friendly workplace experience tools designed with the employee experience and new world of work in mind. The product suite includes Desk Booking, Visitor Management, Internal...
Zynq
zynq.io
An all-in-one platform that helps offices, and it's people, use, manage and optimize their space. Zynq is empowering companies worldwide to embrace hybrid work through smart desk and room bookings, visitor management, health and vaccine screeners, collaboration tools and much more. Wraparound Enterp...
Archie
archieapp.co
Archie powers thousands of modern offices and shared workspaces worldwide, offering an integrated solution that includes meeting room and desk booking, visitor management, workspace analytics, and coworking software. A modern UI, powerful admin features, and an unparalleled user experience set Archi...
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a comprehensive workplace management system designed to optimize workspace utilization, enhance employee productivity, and streamline various aspects of office administration. Why Joan: - Comprehensive solutions: Manage rooms, desks, assets, and visitors with ease. - Effortless installation:...
Tactic
gettactic.com
Tactic is the #1 rated hybrid workplace management platform for one simple reason–our customers love us. Used by customers like Microsoft, United Nations, Grammarly, and Northwestern University, Tactic makes a trip to the office a delight. With integrations to Google, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom,...
Optix
optixapp.com
Optix empowers today’s leading coworking operators to succeed with a design-led and easy-to-use technology platform. Automate your operations, engage your community, and grow your business with the Optix-powered experience.
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them comm...
zapfloor
zapfloor.com
Zapfloor’s workspace management software takes workplace experience to the next level, offering members, tenants and teams a flexible workspace that leads to more satisfaction, collaboration, and well-being.
Workipelago
workipelago.com
Workipelago is a solution that combines physical and virtual workplaces in one platform. It is built around the people and will follow them wherever they work at or from. - You can create interactive floorplans of the workspaces - Maintain visibility and reach co-workers, associates across the organ...
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking Ltd supports organisations to effectively manage and unlock the potential of their hot desks, meeting rooms and other bookable resources. Matrix Booking's office booking system provides world-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) resource booking and workplace collaboration software. I...
Calven
calven.com
Meet Calven Welcome to the workplace tech platform powering the future of work by fusing together employee experience and workplace operations. Calven empowers employees, employers and team leaders by unlocking hybrid work, enabling amazing workplace experiences no matter where we work, and optimizi...
UrSpayce
urspayce.com
UrSpayce is a Cloud-based Integrated Workplace Management Software that helps businesses manage workplaces and Hybrid Workforces. It simplifies the life of Employees, Visitors, and Vendors through technology that drives end-to-end operations. UrSpayce is transforming today's workplaces with tomorrow...
Dibsido
dibsido.com
App for the daily running of your office. Manage your office and book desks, company cars, and parking spots in an easy-to-use app.
Nexudus
nexudus.com
Nexudus is the leading white-label platform built to help you manage and promote flexible working and coworking spaces, grow your client network and build a professional community around your space. Nexudus automates most of the tasks involved in managing flexible workspaces, saving time for you and...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
Nspace
getnspace.com
Nspace powers the hybrid workplace. Top companies like BDO, United Way, and Staples use Nspace to manage desk and space booking, plus welcome visitors to the office – all in one place. Nspace streamlines the process of reserving and utilizing workspaces, making it easy for employees to find and book...