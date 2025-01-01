App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Demo automation solutions play a crucial role in presales workflows by automating the generation of product demonstrations. These tools facilitate prospects in experiencing a tailored and personalized demo, providing an early glimpse into the product. Within this category, these solutions serve to educate prospects at the outset, effectively showcasing the product's value and key capabilities. Notably, they contribute to time efficiency for presales teams by eliminating the need for extensive manual development and customization of demos tailored to specific personas or industries. The versatile applications of demo automation solutions encompass interactive product tours, guided demos, and live presentations.