Demo automation solutions play a crucial role in presales workflows by automating the generation of product demonstrations. These tools facilitate prospects in experiencing a tailored and personalized demo, providing an early glimpse into the product. Within this category, these solutions serve to educate prospects at the outset, effectively showcasing the product's value and key capabilities. Notably, they contribute to time efficiency for presales teams by eliminating the need for extensive manual development and customization of demos tailored to specific personas or industries. The versatile applications of demo automation solutions encompass interactive product tours, guided demos, and live presentations.
Lancey
getlancey.com
Turn your product into an interactive product demo. Use your product as a powerful growth engine to convert more visitors and prospects into customers.
SnackWyze
snackwyze.com
Simple Demo Automation for Presales teams who want to keep it simple.14 DAY FREE Trial.
Demoboost
demoboost.com
Demo experience that sells! Easily create, share and track your product demos. Personalize demos at scale, efficiently Create demos quickly & easily – with no code and no help needed from your tech department Personalize for every use case & customer – logos, numbers, content: it’s yours to play with Never do the same thing twice – create a library of demos to reuse and personalize
Demostack
demostack.com
Demostack helps revenue teams showcase product in the best light, without the hassle. Our platform lets you spin up a demo environment and tailor the story to every buyer - all in a matter of minutes, with no code necessary. There’s no linking together screenshots to recreate your product experience - our best in class technology captures all your product’s bells and whistles automatically so your demo environment looks and acts just like the real thing. Craft a story that resonates without spending weeks on a custom demo, and win more deals faster. Who can benefit from Demostack? Demostack helps SaaS revenue teams (Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Partnerships) become empowered to share product stories that connect, drive conversations forward, and accelerate revenue growth — allowing engineering teams to focus on building great products instead of managing demo environments. - Take control of the demo environment: No more waiting on R&D. Give revenue teams complete ownership, customization, and insight over demoing product. - Spin up custom demos in minutes: High-fidelity demos tailored for every conversation with a point-and-click. It’s as close as it gets to your actual product, but personalized to your buyer to help them understand value faster. - Deliver flawless demo experiences: No more apologizing for messy data, bugs, or a generic experience. Let your prospect experience the magic of your product without the hiccups. - Get deal-winning insights: Understand insights on which demos are driving deals, what was presented, by whom, to whom, who's engaged now, and more.
Navattic
navattic.com
Navattic empowers go-to-market teams to instantly create interactive product demos. We help hundreds of sales and marketing teams power product-led growth initiatives across the sales and marketing funnel: - Convert Website Visitors: Drive more qualified leads with a new CTA prospects want to click. - Engage & Educate Leads: Give prospects tailored product-led campaigns with instant time to value. - Deliver Repeatable Demos: Enable non-technical sellers to easily customize and deliver demos at scale. Try out Navattic for yourself on our website: https://www.navattic.com/
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is leading the world into a new era of demo automation. Its platform gets your buyers what they need when they need it. It then multiplies your revenue team's impact with unique insights on those buyers. As a result, you'll see faster close times, larger deals, and higher close rates. Buying enterprise software is slow, frustrating, and broken. Its patented demo automation platform fixes that. It combines the best of video, product interaction, and discovery automation to deliver an unparalleled experience for buyers and customers alike. From the C-suite to the end user, its demos travel virally, adapting to each viewer, revealing hidden stakeholders, and answering key questions. They then feed powerful data on intent and needs back to your team with every click, multiplying their impact. Consensus is a Product Experience Platform that helps go-to-market teams automate demos, reduce wasted demos from 50% to 5%, and cut demo wait times from 14 days to on-demand—shortening sales cycles by up to 68%. Trusted by companies like Autodesk, Atlassian, Dell, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, Consensus is ranked #1 in G2 Presales Software and recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2025. With over 50% of demos viewed the same day they’re shared and 13% after hours, Consensus drives rapid engagement while uncovering new stakeholders and their priorities through intra-viral sharing. The result? Faster revenue, fewer unqualified demos, and better insights.
TechTorch
techtorch.io
TechTorch is a B2B platform with a unique set of functionalities that simplify and empower sales and delivery teams.: - TechTorch enables more effective Sales Pitches by allowing users to upload and customize each pitch to the customer needs. - TechTorch creates Intelligent demos that are more effective than “free trials” with automation of customized POCs. - TechTorch delivers superior customer intimacy and knowledge allowing customers to explore and collaborate with vendors on their own terms.
Instant Demo
instantdemo.co
Qualified leads are waiting for demos. Create an interactive product demo to qualify and convert leads on your website, drive product engagement through outbound sales, or completely automate the demo experience.
HowdyGo
howdygo.com
Interactive product demos that convert. Unblock your prospects' "Aha" moment. Capture your SaaS in HTML, and show them an interactive story using your product.
Folio
folio.la
Folio - a platform that lets you create interactive and guided product demos in just a few minutes without any coding skills! With our cutting-edge technology, you get full control over the look and functionality of your product, by capturing the software front-end and disconnecting it from the backend.
Rivia.AI
rivia.ai
Rivia.AI is a no-code platform for GTM teams to create interactive product demos. We empower the best GTM teams across industries with their PLG efforts. The following are a few use cases we can help you with: Marketing • Product Tours -- Embed interactive tours on your website to convert visitors into qualified leads. • Paid Campaigns
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
Instruqt
instruqt.com
Instruqt is a hands-on virtual IT lab for product-led growth. We help software companies generate demand at scale and boost adoption and usage by offering hands-on product experience from the browser. Instruqt instantiates a running version of your software in a protected lab environment. With the lab environment, you can create product tutorials, demos, and training using real-world scenarios, infrastructure, and technology. Because Instruqt is a browser-based solution, Instruqt takes away the hassle of firewalls, configuring laptops, or virtual machines. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Sysdig, Solo.io, Kasten, and others use Instruqt to create product tours, self-service demos, and training. As a result, Instruqt customers can generate millions of dollars in pipeline and account expansion without overburdening their engineering resources. See the future of product instruction and education.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Floik
floik.com
Floik is an all-in-one solution for creating interactive product showcases, like step-by-step guides, explainer videos, and clickable demos. The tool is designed to help SaaS teams deliver a seamless buyer experience and give their product the spotlight it deserves. It understands that it takes a whole army to ideate, create, edit, and publish content necessary to educate and engage users. And right when you think you’ve nailed it, your product evolves and makes all this content stale. That’s where Floik can be your magic wand. You can create interactive demos, product videos, and step-by-step guides to highlight your product’s capabilities and delight users—all from one place! The platform is packed with advanced customization features to help you fine-tune your product showcases. You can work with your team and integrate it with your sales and GTM tech stack to maximize your success.
Supademo
supademo.com
Supademo help teams communicate products more effectively using beautiful AI-powered interactive demos. Over 8,000 users at fast-growing companies across 75 countries use Supademo across support docs, onboarding, sales, and marketing to drive adoption and engagement. How It Works: 1. Record: Turn on the Supademo extension and click through any workflow. An interactive demo is automatically generated in seconds, complete with hotspots and text instructions. 2. Personalize: Customize your demo flow with powerful features like AI voiceover, custom domains , blurring, autoplay, and CTAs (Call to Actions). 3. Share and Embed: Instantly share your Supademo via a public link or embed it across various platforms like support docs, websites, or within the tools you already use. Features you'll love: - AI-Powered Demos: Supademo uses AI to create intuitive, embeddable demos with text annotations and voice overlays. - Shared Team Workspaces: Allows team members to find, duplicate, and collaborate on a Supademo, whether it's for a product demo, onboarding guide, or support queries. - Advanced Analytics: Get deep insights into drop-off rates, conversion, engagement, and viewership. The Supademo Advantage - Boost Your Productivity: Cut down on the time spent searching for information by 25%. - Enhanced User Engagement: Experience a 250% increase in engagement with interactive guides. - Quick Problem-Solving: Resolve support tickets 10x faster with step-by-step how-to guides.
Fable
sharefable.com
Fable helps sales and marketing teams create personalized demos that are tailored to every prospect without any engineering support. With our live demos, custom sandbox environments, and interactive product tours; sales and marketing teams can increase their conversions & close more deals.
TestBox
testbox.com
Unshackle your sellers and enable your buyers with TestBox — the only truly live, fully integrated, and 100% automated demo and sandbox software. With TestBox, your sales reps deliver impeccable, tailored demos every time. Showcase your live, fully functional product in all its glory: filled with amazingly realistic AI-generated data and preconfigured with key integrations, TestBox demo environments make your product's value crystal clear to buyers. Follow up after the perfect demo with a POC experience that gives buying committees the confidence they need to move forward. Guided walkthroughs and quick links make leads feel like product experts from the moment they start testing, and usage analytics let reps follow up with the right message at the right time to keep deals moving forward. Close more deals faster while delivering a better buying experience with TestBox.
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find the most important info they need, share with their team, and provide you with data on what they care about. Embed or share your interactive demos across any channel and convert prospects faster, influence pipeline, and accelerate deal cycles.
Saleo
saleo.io
Saleo is the #1 live sales demo experience platform, helping leading software companies like Drift, Clari, Terminus, and Salesloft create incredible demos, that are data complete, directly within their own SaaS product. We help revenue teams shorten their sales cycle, increase win rates and close more deals by removing the burden of missing data, outdated demo environments, and time-consuming demo prep. Saleo provides complete control over every element of your demo environment - graphs, metrics, tables, text, images & icons, enabling you to create the perfect software demo that connects directly to your customer's pain points and lands exactly the way you want. Customize new demos in minutes that turn more deals into “closed won.”
CloudShare
cloudshare.com
CloudShare, the business acceleration cloud company, is the easiest solution for sales and customer success. It’s designed to help software companies deliver complex demos, PoCs and training, replicating real-world experiences without compromising time to market. CloudShare enables organizations to focus on accelerating growth by automating the setup of environments at scale. It provides visibility into, and control over, usage. It delivers powerful resources that drive efficiency, supporting every step of the process for better results, faster. CloudShare runs with any infrastructure - on-premise or on top of a public cloud - and integrates with core sales and LMS tools, making it easy to deploy. What brings a smile to CloudShare customers’ faces? 1. Fast Setup: Spin up interactive software experiences in a flash. Create or clone environments in minutes, not hours, to mimic real-world experiences for demos, POCs, and training. 2. Hands-on Assistance: Keep tabs in real time on students’ & prospects' progress to give them the attention they need to succeed with over-the-shoulder capabilities 3. Advanced Collaboration: Improve collaboration and communication through Slack integrations, chat, webhooks, in-app video conferencing, and more engaging tools to connect you and your users. 4. Cost Control: No more budget blowouts! Maximize resource allocation with automation to suspend or delete environments when not in use, ensuring efficient utilization and cost savings. 5. Reporting and Analytics: Optimize the performance of your sales and training environments, and increase ROI with deep insights in analytics. CloudShare REST API will let you send custom data to your favorite BI tools. CloudShare is trusted by more than 500 enterprise customers in over 100 countries, including Palo Alto Networks, Atlassian, ForgeRock, Fortinet and HP.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Guideflow
guideflow.com
Guideflow is the easiest and most advanced platform to create interactive product demos and guides in seconds. Capture your flow with our Chrome extension (screenshot- or HTML-based), customize your interactive demo to your brand, and personalize it for each user or lead. Share your demo with everyone, anywhere through public links, embed widgets, and more. Analyze your audience’s behavior with advanced insights. Interactive demos can be used by various teams: - Sales: Don't keep your leads waiting. Speed up your sales cycle by sharing personalized interactive demos in outreach campaigns, follow-up emails, or use for live demos. - Marketing: Show, don't tell, and generate the 'aha' moment. Boost conversions and stimulate customer interest by embedding product demos into your website, social media, and email campaigns. - Customer Support: Go beyond ticket queues. Improve your customer support efficiency with interactive guides reducing friction and enhancing satisfaction by embedding product demos into your support email, live chat, help center, or knowledge base. - Training & onboarding: Ditch your manual. Leverage our interactive tutorials for seamless onboarding and training. Transform the learning experience into an engaging journey, allowing you to train and onboard anyone from your team on any process or flow. - Product: Let your product speak for itself. Showcase new features, updates, or changelogs in your product and emails. - Partnership: Enable your partners to seal the deal. Help your partners understand your product comprehensively through interactive demos. Share customized guides for their needs and make them your best sales representative.
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
SmartCue
getsmartcue.com
SmartCue is a fast-growing startup based out of Denver, Colorado. Founded by Robin Singhvi, an ambitious solo founder, the company has evolved over time, driven by the insightful feedback from its user community, into a small but passionate team committed to enhancing the sales enablement experience. SmartCue offers a streamlined platform for GTM teams to create interactive and personalized product demos. Key features include robust sales demo personalization, effective sales automation, and intuitive sales enablement features. Our platform is designed to offer a simple yet powerful interface, aiming to get our users to value, fast. The primary value of SmartCue lies in its transformative impact on the way demos are created and used to drive conversions. By enabling real-time demo customization, SmartCue helps its users improve their lead quality, foster meaningful customer interactions, and ultimately boost their sales performance. SmartCue stands out in the marketplace with its unique focus on interactive demo creation and sales demo personalization. Unlike other sales enablement platforms, SmartCue is driven by the needs and feedback of its community, resulting in a product that is directly responsive to the challenges faced by GTM teams. Our product empowers users to create dynamic, personalized demos that engage and convert, helping to transform the sales process. We are committed to building meaningful features that truly add value, instead of incorporating buzzword technologies for the sake of it. Upcoming enhancements include integrations with top martech and sales tech tools, improved mobile experience, and AI-driven features—always built based on what our community tells us they need. SmartCue's unique journey, community-focused approach, and commitment to getting users to value quickly differentiates us in the crowded sales enablement space.
Vivun
vivun.com
B2B selling must change. Win over today's sales-proof buyers with transparency and trust. Vivun's AI-powered platform enables businesses to redefine the buyer experience, differentiate from the competition, and accelerate revenue. With the Solutions organization at the forefront, companies can align Sales with Product, provide repeatable workflows for the team, deliver on-demand product expertise, and win more deals.
